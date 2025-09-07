Sunday, September 07, 2025 | 10:08 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
India qualify for 2026 Hockey World Cup after beating Korea to win Asia Cup

India qualify for 2026 Hockey World Cup after beating Korea to win Asia Cup

India's title wins now stand at four (2003, 2007, 2017, 2025), making them the second-most successful team in tournament history behind five-time winners Korea.

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
Sep 07 2025 | 10:07 PM IST

India ended their eight-year title drought in the Men’s Asia Cup by thrashing defending champions South Korea 4-1 in the 2025 final at the Rajgir Sports Complex on Sunday. With this victory, India not only lifted their fourth Asia Cup trophy but also secured direct qualification for the FIH Hockey World Cup 2026, to be co-hosted by Belgium and the Netherlands from August 14 to 30.
 
India’s title wins now stand at four (2003, 2007, 2017, 2025), making them the second-most successful team in tournament history behind five-time winners Korea.
 
Dilpreet’s Brace Leads Indian Charge
 
India got off to a lightning start, scoring within 30 seconds through Sukhjeet Singh, thanks to some fine stickwork by captain Harmanpreet Singh. Though India missed a penalty stroke early on, they continued to press forward. 
 

Dilpreet Singh, who was sharp throughout, netted twice, once in the 28th minute and again at the end of the third quarter (45th minute)—to take India 3-0 up. Amit Rohidas then added a fourth with a low shot from a penalty corner in the 50th minute.
 
Korea Struggle to Respond
 
Korea, known for their resilient play, looked out of sorts. Their lone goal came through Dain Son in the 51st minute from a penalty corner, but by then the match was firmly in India’s grip. The Korean attack lacked the rhythm needed to challenge India’s resolute defence.
 
Malaysia and Japan Finish Strong
 
In the third-place match, Malaysia beat China 3-0, with Akhimullah Anuar scoring a brace to finish as the tournament’s top scorer (12 goals).
 
Japan, ranked 18th in the world, defeated Bangladesh 6-1 to claim fifth place, with Ryosuke Shinohara netting a fine hat-trick.

Topics : Indian Hockey Team Hockey World Cup

First Published: Sep 07 2025 | 10:06 PM IST

