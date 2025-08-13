Home / Sports / Other Sports News / Matthew McConaughey hits the court with Nick Kyrgios ahead of US Open 2025

Matthew McConaughey hits the court with Nick Kyrgios ahead of US Open 2025

The pair took to the court under the city's summer sun, creating a relaxed and light-hearted atmosphere far from the intensity of Grand Slam prep.

Nick Kyrgios and Matthew McConaughey
Nick Kyrgios and Matthew McConaughey
Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 13 2025 | 6:21 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
In an unexpected prelude to the 2025 US Open, New York witnessed a fun crossover between Hollywood and tennis as Academy Award-winning actor Matthew McConaughey picked up a racquet to rally with tennis maverick Nick Kyrgios.  The pair took to the court under the city’s summer sun, creating a relaxed and light-hearted atmosphere far from the intensity of Grand Slam prep.
 
With the Manhattan skyline providing a cinematic backdrop, McConaughey and Kyrgios shared an easygoing session filled with banter, rallies, and plenty of laughs. The vibe was casual, with neither of them worried about the scoreboard. 
 
At one point, Kyrgios dropped a motivational gem that resonated across professions: 
'Pressure is a privilege'
 
Their conversation drifted through tennis routines, staying fit, and McConaughey’s regular court sessions with fellow actor and friend Woody Harrelson. While Kyrgios tossed in a few light coaching tips, McConaughey joked that he'd take a set of tennis over running any day, saying:
 
'It’s a hell of a lot more fun than running a mile'
 
Though the match was more about fun than finesse, both players showed flashes of their respective styles, Kyrgios with his signature flair and McConaughey with some surprisingly solid shots. The rally wrapped up with laughs, compliments on well-played points, and a firm handshake, a reminder of the simple joy that sports bring, especially when played just for fun.
 
As the 2025 US Open approaches, kicking off August 18 at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York, moments like these help blend entertainment with athleticism in the most refreshing way.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

India officially bids for 2030 Commonwealth Games; Ahmedabad likely venue

Mondo Duplantis sets new pole vault world record at 6.29 m in Budapest

SC cancels wrestler Sushil Kumar's bail in Chhatrasal Stadium murder case

IOA set to approve India's 2030 CWG bid at Wednesday's SGM meeting

Key reform achieved with National Sports Governance Bill: Mandaviya

Topics :TennisHollywood

First Published: Aug 13 2025 | 6:21 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story