Matthew McConaughey hits the court with Nick Kyrgios ahead of US Open 2025

In an unexpected prelude to the 2025 US Open, New York witnessed a fun crossover between Hollywood and tennis as Academy Award-winning actor Matthew McConaughey picked up a racquet to rally with tennis maverick Nick Kyrgios. The pair took to the court under the city’s summer sun, creating a relaxed and light-hearted atmosphere far from the intensity of Grand Slam prep.

With the Manhattan skyline providing a cinematic backdrop, McConaughey and Kyrgios shared an easygoing session filled with banter, rallies, and plenty of laughs. The vibe was casual, with neither of them worried about the scoreboard.

At one point, Kyrgios dropped a motivational gem that resonated across professions:

'Pressure is a privilege'

Their conversation drifted through tennis routines, staying fit, and McConaughey’s regular court sessions with fellow actor and friend Woody Harrelson. While Kyrgios tossed in a few light coaching tips, McConaughey joked that he'd take a set of tennis over running any day, saying:

'It’s a hell of a lot more fun than running a mile'

Though the match was more about fun than finesse, both players showed flashes of their respective styles, Kyrgios with his signature flair and McConaughey with some surprisingly solid shots. The rally wrapped up with laughs, compliments on well-played points, and a firm handshake, a reminder of the simple joy that sports bring, especially when played just for fun.