Norway Chess 2025 full schedule, India timings, players, live streaming

The highly anticipated Norway Chess 2025 tournament is set to kick off in Stavanger on Monday, bringing together some of the world’s top chess grandmasters. Among the marquee matchups, India’s D Gukesh will face Norway’s Magnus Carlsen in the opening round, promising a thrilling start to the event.
Indian fans will also have much to look forward to, with Arjun Erigaisi, Humpy Koneru, and Vaishali Rameshbabu competing in the tournament. Here’s a detailed look at the participating players, their match pairings, the complete schedule, prize pool, tournament format, and how to watch Norway Chess 2025 live.
What is the format of Norway Chess 2025?
Both the Norway Chess and Norway Chess Women tournaments will follow an identical format. Each event features six players who will compete against one another twice in a double round-robin format. Draws are not permitted—if a classical game ends in a tie, it will be followed by an Armageddon tiebreaker to determine the winner. This ensures that every match will produce a decisive result.
Norway Chess 2025 full schedule, players list and round fixtures
|Norway Chess 2025 prize money in Indian rupees (INR)
|Position
|Prize Money (INR)
|Prize Money (NOK)
|1st
|5400000
|700000
|2nd
|2700000
|350000
|3rd
|1550000
|200000
|4th
|1310000
|170000
|5th
|1150000
|150000
|6th
|920000
|120000
|Notes
|First prize will be decided through a play-off or double round-robin if tied.
|Other prizes will be shared if players finish with the same score.
Norway Chess 2025 Pairings
Round 1 – 26 May
- Wei Yi vs Erigaisi
- Caruana vs Nakamura
- Carlsen vs Gukesh
Round 2 – 27 May
- Erigaisi vs Gukesh
- Nakamura vs Carlsen
- Wei Yi vs Caruana
Round 3 – 28 May
- Caruana vs Erigaisi
- Carlsen vs Wei Yi
- Gukesh vs Nakamura
Round 4 – 29 May
- Carlsen vs Erigaisi
- Gukesh vs Caruana
- Nakamura vs Wei Yi
Round 5 – 31 May
- Erigaisi vs Nakamura
- Wei Yi vs Gukesh
- Caruana vs Carlsen
Round 6 – 1 June
- Erigaisi vs Wei Yi
- Nakamura vs Caruana
- Gukesh vs Carlsen
Round 7 – 2 June
- Gukesh vs Erigaisi
- Carlsen vs Nakamura
- Caruana vs Wei Yi
Round 8 – 3 June
- Erigaisi vs Caruana
- Wei Yi vs Carlsen
- Nakamura vs Gukesh
Round 9 – 5 June
- Nakamura vs Erigaisi
- Gukesh vs Wei Yi
- Carlsen vs Caruana
Round 10 – 6 June
- Erigaisi vs Carlsen
- Caruana vs Gukesh
- Wei Yi vs Nakamura
Norway Chess Women 2025 Pairings
Round 1
- Tingjie vs Ju Wenjun
- Koneru vs Vaishali
- Lei Tingjie vs Ju Wenjun
Round 2
- Khadem vs Ju Wenjun
- Vaishali vs Lei Tingjie
- Muzychuk vs Koneru
Round 3
- Koneru vs Khadem
- Lei Tingjie vs Muzychuk
- Ju Wenjun vs Vaishali
Round 4
- Lei Tingjie vs Khadem
- Ju Wenjun vs Koneru
- Vaishali vs Muzychuk
Round 5
- Khadem vs Vaishali
- Muzychuk vs Ju Wenjun
- Koneru vs Lei Tingjie
Round 6
- Khadem vs Muzychuk
- Vaishali vs Koneru
- Ju Wenjun vs Lei Tingjie
Round 7
- Ju Wenjun vs Khadem
- Lei Tingjie vs Vaishali
- Koneru vs Muzychuk
Round 8
- Khadem vs Koneru
- Muzychuk vs Lei Tingjie
- Vaishali vs Ju Wenjun
Round 9
- Vaishali vs Khadem
- Ju Wenjun vs Muzychuk
- Lei Tingjie vs Koneru
Round 10
- Khadem vs Lei Tingjie
- Koneru vs Ju Wenjun
- Muzychuk vs Vaishali
Norway Chess 2025 time table, India timings, players list, live streaming for free in India
When Norway Chess 2025 begins?
Norway Chess 2025 will begin on May 26 (Monday) and concludes on June 6 (Friday).
What is the venue of Norway Chess 2025?
The games will take place at Finansparken. The women’s matches will be played on the same dates as the men’s games and in the same hall.
At what time the Norway Chess 2025 will begin and conclude during the 12-day period, according to Indian Standard Time (IST)?
In Norway Chess 2025 competition, all rounds will begin at 8:30 PM IST and will run until around 1:30 AM.
Which TV channels will live telecast Norway Chess 2025 in India?
No broadcasters will live telecast Norway Chess 2025 on television.
How to watch the live streaming of Norway Chess 2025?
Fans can watch the live action unfold on Chess.com for free and Sony LIV, by paying subscription fee.