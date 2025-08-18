US Open 2025: Top 5 Men's and Women's singles players to watch out for

What makes the US Open stand apart from other Grand Slams? Just like the Australian Open, the US Open is also played on a hard court surface, specifically a medium-fast acrylic known as Laykold, which sets it apart from the other Grand Slams. Unlike the slow, high-bouncing clay of Roland Garros or the fast, low-bouncing grass at Wimbledon, the hard courts in New York offer a more balanced playing field, rewarding both aggressive baseline play and strong defensive skills. This surface places unique physical demands on players, often leading to long, grueling rallies and testing endurance, shot variation, and adaptability. The shift in surface can significantly influence outcomes, especially for players who thrive on speed and precision. From defending champions to rising stars and returning legends, here are the top five male and female contenders who are expected to light up the courts in New York. ALSO READ: Neeraj Chopra books a place in Diamond League 2025 Final in Zurich The stage is set for the final Grand Slam of the year, and Flushing Meadows is ready to host the biggest stars in tennis. With the main draw beginning on Sunday, August 24, anticipation is high for what promises to be a thrilling US Open 2025.Just like the Australian Open, the US Open is also played on a hard court surface, specifically a medium-fast acrylic known as Laykold, which sets it apart from the other Grand Slams. Unlike the slow, high-bouncing clay of Roland Garros or the fast, low-bouncing grass at Wimbledon, the hard courts in New York offer a more balanced playing field, rewarding both aggressive baseline play and strong defensive skills.This surface places unique physical demands on players, often leading to long, grueling rallies and testing endurance, shot variation, and adaptability. The shift in surface can significantly influence outcomes, especially for players who thrive on speed and precision.From defending champions to rising stars and returning legends, here are the top five male and female contenders who are expected to light up the courts in New York.

Men’s Singles: Top 5 players that could stand out this year 1. Jannik Sinner - The man to beat Currently ranked World No. 1, Jannik Sinner enters the tournament as the defending US Open champion. With a sensational season that includes victories at both the Australian Open and Wimbledon, Sinner is chasing a calendar-year Grand Slam sweep. His powerful baseline game and cool composure make him the front-runner to defend his title on Arthur Ashe Stadium. Last edition finish: Champion 2. Carlos Alcaraz - Seeking redemption A former US Open champion, Carlos Alcaraz comes into the tournament hungry to reclaim the crown he once held. The 2025 French Open winner is known for his explosive athleticism and creative shot-making. After falling short at Wimbledon, Alcaraz will be eager to even the score and add another major to his growing collection. Last edition finish: 2nd round exit

3. Novak Djokovic - The veteran challenger While he may be nearing the twilight of his career, Novak Djokovic is far from finished. The four-time US Open winner brings a wealth of experience and a fierce competitive spirit to the court. Though younger stars have started to dominate, never count out the Serbian legend when it comes to Grand Slam tennis. Last edition finish: 3rd Round exit 4. Ben Shelton - The dark horse Ben Shelton has been quietly building momentum, reaching the semifinal at the CITI Open and clinching the title at the National Bank Open. With a fearless game and an ability to rise to big occasions, Shelton could surprise many and make a deep run at Flushing Meadows. Last edition finish: 3rd Round exit

5. Frances Tiafoe - The crowd favourite

Always a fan favourite in New York, Frances Tiafoe thrives under the spotlight of the US Open. Though inconsistent at times, Tiafoe has the tools and temperament to take down top seeds. If he finds rhythm early, expect electric matches and packed stands cheering him on.

Last edition finish: Semi-final exit

Women's Singles: Top 5 contenders for the title

1. Aryna Sabalenka - The defending queen World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka returns to defend her US Open crown after reaching the finals at both the Australian Open and French Open. With her aggressive baseline style and unmatched intensity, Sabalenka is poised to hold off a field full of challengers and secure back-to-back titles. Last edition finish: Champion

2. Coco Gauff - The home hope American star Coco Gauff, the 2023 US Open winner, is once again among the favourites. Now ranked No. 2 in the world, she’s looking to defend her home title and capitalize on the momentum from her recent French Open triumph. Her athleticism and crowd support make her a formidable force. Last edition finish: 4th Round exit 3. Iga Swiatek - The consistent threat With six Grand Slam titles under her belt, including the 2025 Wimbledon crown, Iga Swiatek remains one of the most dominant players on the women’s circuit. Her all-court versatility and unshakeable mindset ensure she’s always in contention for the title, especially on the big stage. Last edition finish: Quarter-Final exit

4. Madison Keys - The resurgent star After a successful comeback from injury and a victory at the Australian Open, Madison Keys is back among the elite. The 2017 US Open finalist has the firepower and experience to go all the way, especially with the home crowd pushing her forward. Last edition finish: 3rd Round exit 5. Amanda Anisimova - The surprise contender Following her breakout performance as the Wimbledon runner-up, Amanda Anisimova has surged into the Top 10. With newfound confidence and a maturing game, she’s no longer an underdog, she’s a serious contender ready to make waves in New York. Last edition finish: 1st Round exit