Neeraj Chopra books a place in Diamond League 2025 Final in Zurich

Two-time Olympic medallist Chopra has collected 15 points from two appearances in the league so far - a second-place finish in Doha and a first-place finish in Paris.

Anish Kumar New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 18 2025 | 11:05 AM IST

Star Indian javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra has secured a spot in the Diamond League 2025 Final, scheduled in Zurich, Switzerland, on August 27 and 28. The reigning world champion did not compete at the Silesia leg in Poland on August 16, and his participation in the Brussels meeting on August 22 remains uncertain. However, with his current points tally, the Indian ace has already confirmed his place in the season finale.
 
Strong performance across earlier meets
 
Two-time Olympic medallist Chopra has collected 15 points from two appearances in the league so far — a second-place finish in Doha and a first-place finish in Paris. These results have placed him third in the overall standings, behind Trinidad's Keshorn Walcott, who leads with 17 points, and Germany's Julian Weber, also on 15 points but ahead on countback. The top six athletes after the Brussels leg will qualify for the Final in Zurich.
 
 
Numbers in focus: Neeraj's key performances in 2025
 
27-year-old Chopra last competed on July 5 at the NC Classic in Bengaluru, an event he hosted, where he won with a throw of 86.18m. Earlier in May, Chopra crossed the coveted 90m mark for the first time in his career, recording a 90.23m throw in Doha, though finishing second to Weber. He later clinched the Paris Diamond League title with an effort of 88.16m in June.
 
The bigger picture: Focus shifts to World Championships
 
Chopra, a two-time Olympic medallist, now turns his focus to defending his crown at the World Championships in Tokyo, scheduled from September 13 to 21. With Zurich secured and momentum on his side, the world champion will aim to extend his dominance on the global stage.

First Published: Aug 18 2025 | 11:05 AM IST

