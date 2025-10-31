Home / Sports / Pro Kabaddi League / 2014 to 2025: Full list of PKL winners and runner-ups with captains

2014 to 2025: Full list of PKL winners and runner-ups with captains

Dabang Delhi or Puneri Paltan will become the only team after Patna Pirates and Jaipur Pink Panthers to be crowned PKL champions more than once if they manage to secure a win today

Full list of PKL winners and runners-up
Full list of PKL winners and runners-up
Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
5 min read Last Updated : Oct 31 2025 | 8:01 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The 12th edition of the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL), i.e., PKL 2025, will be coming to a conclusion today at Delhi’s Thyagaraj Indoor Stadium, with the two top-ranked teams of Season 12 on the points table—Dabang Delhi and Puneri Paltan—facing each other in hopes of securing their second PKL title. Before today, only Patna Pirates (3 titles) and Jaipur Pink Panthers (2 titles) have been able to add multiple PKL titles to their name. 
 
Full list of PKL winners and runners-up with captains:
 
Season Winner Captain (Winner) Result Runner-Up Captain (Runner-Up)
1 Jaipur Pink Panthers Navneet Gautam 35–24 U Mumba Anup Kumar
2 U Mumba Anup Kumar 36–30 Bengaluru Bulls Manjit Chillar
3 Patna Pirates Manpreet Singh 31–28 U Mumba Anup Kumar
4 Patna Pirates Dharmaraj Cheralathan 37–29 Jaipur Pink Panthers Jasvir Singh
5 Patna Pirates Pardeep Narwal 55–38 Gujarat Fortune Giants Fazel Atrachali
6 Bengaluru Bulls Rohit Kumar 38–33 Gujarat Fortune Giants Sunil Kumar
7 Bengal Warriors Maninder Singh 39–34 Dabang Delhi Joginder Narwal
8 Dabang Delhi Joginder Narwal 37–36 Patna Pirates Prashanth Kumar Rai
9 Jaipur Pink Panthers Sunil Kumar 33–29 Puneri Paltan Fazel Atrachali
10 Puneri Paltan Aslam Inamdar 28–25 Haryana Steelers Jaideep Dahiya
11 Haryana Steelers Jaideep Dahiya 32–23 Patna Pirates Ankit Jaglan
12 Dabang Delhi / Puneri Platan TBC TBC Dabang Delhi / Puneri Platan TBC

Season 1 (2014): Jaipur Pink Panthers

Jaipur Pink Panthers won the first-ever Pro Kabaddi League title by defeating U Mumba 35–24 in the final. Jaipur’s strong defence and efficient raiding from Maninder Singh set the tone for the victory. Jasvir Singh’s all-round contribution ensured Jaipur dominated throughout the match to become the league’s inaugural champions.

Season 2 (2015): U Mumba

U Mumba bounced back from their previous season’s loss to win their maiden title, beating Bengaluru Bulls 36–30. Captain Anup Kumar led from the front, guiding his side with composure and smart tactics in the closing stages. Their balanced team performance made the difference in a tightly contested final.

Season 3 (2016): Patna Pirates

Patna Pirates claimed their first championship with a 31–28 win over U Mumba. Pardeep Narwal’s raiding display proved decisive as he repeatedly broke through U Mumba’s defence. The Pirates held their nerve in the final minutes to secure the trophy.

Season 4 (2016): Patna Pirates

Patna Pirates became the first team to defend their PKL crown after defeating Jaipur Pink Panthers 37–29. Pardeep Narwal continued his top form, while Rajesh Mondal added key points to ensure another convincing win. Their consistent performance established Patna as the team to beat.

Season 5 (2017): Patna Pirates

Patna Pirates completed a rare hat-trick of titles, overcoming Gujarat Giants 55–38 in a high-scoring final. Pardeep Narwal’s record-breaking performance, including multiple Super Raids, powered his team to a dominant third straight championship.

Season 6 (2018): Bengaluru Bulls

Bengaluru Bulls secured their first PKL title by defeating Gujarat Giants 38–33. Pawan Sehrawat was the standout performer with 22 raid points, leading his team from the front in a tightly fought contest to deliver Bengaluru their maiden crown.

Season 7 (2019): Bengal Warriors

Bengal Warriors won their first title by beating Dabang Delhi 39–34. With captain Maninder Singh injured, Mohammad Nabibakhsh stepped up and delivered an all-round performance that turned the final in Bengal’s favour.

Season 8 (2021–22): Dabang Delhi KC

Dabang Delhi KC edged Patna Pirates 37–36 in one of the closest finals in PKL history. Naveen Kumar led the raids, while the defence stood firm under pressure. The win gave Delhi their first PKL title after years of steady improvement.

Season 9 (2022): Jaipur Pink Panthers

Jaipur Pink Panthers ended their eight-year wait for a second title by beating Puneri Paltan 33–29. Arjun Deshwal’s consistency and captain Sunil Kumar’s leadership were central to Jaipur’s victory as they returned to the top of the league.

Season 10 (2023–24): Puneri Paltan

Puneri Paltan finally lifted their first trophy after defeating Haryana Steelers 28–25. A complete team effort, with all seven players contributing in attack and defence, helped Pune finish a dominant season with a well-deserved title win.

Season 11 (2024): Haryana Steelers

Haryana Steelers won their maiden PKL title by beating Patna Pirates 32–23 in a high-scoring final. After finishing runners-up the previous season, Haryana produced a disciplined performance across departments to join the list of PKL champions.

Season 12 (2025): Dabang Delhi / Puneri Paltan

PKL 2025 was one of the most unique seasons of the Pro Kabaddi League as it featured eight teams in the second stage instead of the traditional six. Dabang Delhi and Puneri Paltan finished at the top of the points table and qualified for Qualifier 1, where Dabang Delhi beat Puneri Paltan to book their place in the final, while Puneri Paltan had to beat Telugu Titans in Qualifier 2 to reach the title clash.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

PKL 2025 Qualifier 2 match time (IST), probable 7, live streaming details

PKL 2025 Eliminator 3 HIGHLIGHTS: Telugu Titans beat Patna Pirates 46-39 to qualify for Qualifier 2

PKL 2025 Eliminator 3 match time (IST), probable 7, live streaming details

PKL 2025 Play-offs HIGHLIGHTS: Delhi beat Puneri to qualify for final; Patna eliminates Bengaluru

PKL 2025 Play-offs matches time (IST), probable 7, live streaming details

Topics :Patna PiratesJaipur Pink PanthersU MumbaPuneri PaltanDabang DelhiHaryana SteelersBengaluru BullsBengal WarriorsPro Kabaddi League

First Published: Oct 31 2025 | 8:00 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story