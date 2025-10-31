2014 to 2025: Full list of PKL winners and runner-ups with captains

ALSO READ: Teen cricketer Ben Austin dies after training accident in Melbourne The 12th edition of the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL), i.e., PKL 2025, will be coming to a conclusion today at Delhi’s Thyagaraj Indoor Stadium, with the two top-ranked teams of Season 12 on the points table—Dabang Delhi and Puneri Paltan—facing each other in hopes of securing their second PKL title. Before today, only Patna Pirates (3 titles) and Jaipur Pink Panthers (2 titles) have been able to add multiple PKL titles to their name.

Full list of PKL winners and runners-up with captains:

Season Winner Captain (Winner) Result Runner-Up Captain (Runner-Up) 1 Jaipur Pink Panthers Navneet Gautam 35–24 U Mumba Anup Kumar 2 U Mumba Anup Kumar 36–30 Bengaluru Bulls Manjit Chillar 3 Patna Pirates Manpreet Singh 31–28 U Mumba Anup Kumar 4 Patna Pirates Dharmaraj Cheralathan 37–29 Jaipur Pink Panthers Jasvir Singh 5 Patna Pirates Pardeep Narwal 55–38 Gujarat Fortune Giants Fazel Atrachali 6 Bengaluru Bulls Rohit Kumar 38–33 Gujarat Fortune Giants Sunil Kumar 7 Bengal Warriors Maninder Singh 39–34 Dabang Delhi Joginder Narwal 8 Dabang Delhi Joginder Narwal 37–36 Patna Pirates Prashanth Kumar Rai 9 Jaipur Pink Panthers Sunil Kumar 33–29 Puneri Paltan Fazel Atrachali 10 Puneri Paltan Aslam Inamdar 28–25 Haryana Steelers Jaideep Dahiya 11 Haryana Steelers Jaideep Dahiya 32–23 Patna Pirates Ankit Jaglan 12 Dabang Delhi / Puneri Platan TBC TBC Dabang Delhi / Puneri Platan TBC

Season 1 (2014): Jaipur Pink Panthers Jaipur Pink Panthers won the first-ever Pro Kabaddi League title by defeating U Mumba 35–24 in the final. Jaipur’s strong defence and efficient raiding from Maninder Singh set the tone for the victory. Jasvir Singh’s all-round contribution ensured Jaipur dominated throughout the match to become the league’s inaugural champions. Season 2 (2015): U Mumba U Mumba bounced back from their previous season’s loss to win their maiden title, beating Bengaluru Bulls 36–30. Captain Anup Kumar led from the front, guiding his side with composure and smart tactics in the closing stages. Their balanced team performance made the difference in a tightly contested final.

Season 3 (2016): Patna Pirates Patna Pirates claimed their first championship with a 31–28 win over U Mumba. Pardeep Narwal’s raiding display proved decisive as he repeatedly broke through U Mumba’s defence. The Pirates held their nerve in the final minutes to secure the trophy. Season 4 (2016): Patna Pirates Patna Pirates became the first team to defend their PKL crown after defeating Jaipur Pink Panthers 37–29. Pardeep Narwal continued his top form, while Rajesh Mondal added key points to ensure another convincing win. Their consistent performance established Patna as the team to beat. Season 5 (2017): Patna Pirates Patna Pirates completed a rare hat-trick of titles, overcoming Gujarat Giants 55–38 in a high-scoring final. Pardeep Narwal’s record-breaking performance, including multiple Super Raids, powered his team to a dominant third straight championship.

Season 6 (2018): Bengaluru Bulls Bengaluru Bulls secured their first PKL title by defeating Gujarat Giants 38–33. Pawan Sehrawat was the standout performer with 22 raid points, leading his team from the front in a tightly fought contest to deliver Bengaluru their maiden crown. Season 7 (2019): Bengal Warriors Bengal Warriors won their first title by beating Dabang Delhi 39–34. With captain Maninder Singh injured, Mohammad Nabibakhsh stepped up and delivered an all-round performance that turned the final in Bengal’s favour. Season 8 (2021–22): Dabang Delhi KC Dabang Delhi KC edged Patna Pirates 37–36 in one of the closest finals in PKL history. Naveen Kumar led the raids, while the defence stood firm under pressure. The win gave Delhi their first PKL title after years of steady improvement.

Season 9 (2022): Jaipur Pink Panthers Jaipur Pink Panthers ended their eight-year wait for a second title by beating Puneri Paltan 33–29. Arjun Deshwal’s consistency and captain Sunil Kumar’s leadership were central to Jaipur’s victory as they returned to the top of the league. Season 10 (2023–24): Puneri Paltan Puneri Paltan finally lifted their first trophy after defeating Haryana Steelers 28–25. A complete team effort, with all seven players contributing in attack and defence, helped Pune finish a dominant season with a well-deserved title win. Season 11 (2024): Haryana Steelers Haryana Steelers won their maiden PKL title by beating Patna Pirates 32–23 in a high-scoring final. After finishing runners-up the previous season, Haryana produced a disciplined performance across departments to join the list of PKL champions.