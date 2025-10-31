2014 to 2025: Full list of PKL winners and runner-ups with captains

5 min read Last Updated : Oct 31 2025 | 8:01 PM IST
The 12th edition of the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL), i.e., PKL 2025, will be coming to a conclusion today at Delhi’s Thyagaraj Indoor Stadium, with the two top-ranked teams of Season 12 on the points table—Dabang Delhi and Puneri Paltan—facing each other in hopes of securing their second PKL title. Before today, only Patna Pirates (3 titles) and Jaipur Pink Panthers (2 titles) have been able to add multiple PKL titles to their name.
Full list of PKL winners and runners-up with captains:
Season
Winner
Captain (Winner)
Result
Runner-Up
Captain (Runner-Up)
1
Jaipur Pink Panthers
Navneet Gautam
35–24
U Mumba
Anup Kumar
2
U Mumba
Anup Kumar
36–30
Bengaluru Bulls
Manjit Chillar
3
Patna Pirates
Manpreet Singh
31–28
U Mumba
Anup Kumar
4
Patna Pirates
Dharmaraj Cheralathan
37–29
Jaipur Pink Panthers
Jasvir Singh
5
Patna Pirates
Pardeep Narwal
55–38
Gujarat Fortune Giants
Fazel Atrachali
6
Bengaluru Bulls
Rohit Kumar
38–33
Gujarat Fortune Giants
Sunil Kumar
7
Bengal Warriors
Maninder Singh
39–34
Dabang Delhi
Joginder Narwal
8
Dabang Delhi
Joginder Narwal
37–36
Patna Pirates
Prashanth Kumar Rai
9
Jaipur Pink Panthers
Sunil Kumar
33–29
Puneri Paltan
Fazel Atrachali
10
Puneri Paltan
Aslam Inamdar
28–25
Haryana Steelers
Jaideep Dahiya
11
Haryana Steelers
Jaideep Dahiya
32–23
Patna Pirates
Ankit Jaglan
12
Dabang Delhi / Puneri Platan
TBC
TBC
Dabang Delhi / Puneri Platan
TBC
Season 1 (2014): Jaipur Pink Panthers
Jaipur Pink Panthers won the first-ever Pro Kabaddi League title by defeating U Mumba 35–24 in the final. Jaipur’s strong defence and efficient raiding from Maninder Singh set the tone for the victory. Jasvir Singh’s all-round contribution ensured Jaipur dominated throughout the match to become the league’s inaugural champions.
Season 2 (2015): U Mumba
U Mumba bounced back from their previous season’s loss to win their maiden title, beating Bengaluru Bulls 36–30. Captain Anup Kumar led from the front, guiding his side with composure and smart tactics in the closing stages. Their balanced team performance made the difference in a tightly contested final.
Season 3 (2016): Patna Pirates
Patna Pirates claimed their first championship with a 31–28 win over U Mumba. Pardeep Narwal’s raiding display proved decisive as he repeatedly broke through U Mumba’s defence. The Pirates held their nerve in the final minutes to secure the trophy.
Season 4 (2016): Patna Pirates
Patna Pirates became the first team to defend their PKL crown after defeating Jaipur Pink Panthers 37–29. Pardeep Narwal continued his top form, while Rajesh Mondal added key points to ensure another convincing win. Their consistent performance established Patna as the team to beat.
Season 5 (2017): Patna Pirates
Patna Pirates completed a rare hat-trick of titles, overcoming Gujarat Giants 55–38 in a high-scoring final. Pardeep Narwal’s record-breaking performance, including multiple Super Raids, powered his team to a dominant third straight championship.
Season 6 (2018): Bengaluru Bulls
Bengaluru Bulls secured their first PKL title by defeating Gujarat Giants 38–33. Pawan Sehrawat was the standout performer with 22 raid points, leading his team from the front in a tightly fought contest to deliver Bengaluru their maiden crown.
Season 7 (2019): Bengal Warriors
Bengal Warriors won their first title by beating Dabang Delhi 39–34. With captain Maninder Singh injured, Mohammad Nabibakhsh stepped up and delivered an all-round performance that turned the final in Bengal’s favour.
Season 8 (2021–22): Dabang Delhi KC
Dabang Delhi KC edged Patna Pirates 37–36 in one of the closest finals in PKL history. Naveen Kumar led the raids, while the defence stood firm under pressure. The win gave Delhi their first PKL title after years of steady improvement.
Season 9 (2022): Jaipur Pink Panthers
Jaipur Pink Panthers ended their eight-year wait for a second title by beating Puneri Paltan 33–29. Arjun Deshwal’s consistency and captain Sunil Kumar’s leadership were central to Jaipur’s victory as they returned to the top of the league.
Season 10 (2023–24): Puneri Paltan
Puneri Paltan finally lifted their first trophy after defeating Haryana Steelers 28–25. A complete team effort, with all seven players contributing in attack and defence, helped Pune finish a dominant season with a well-deserved title win.
Season 11 (2024): Haryana Steelers
Haryana Steelers won their maiden PKL title by beating Patna Pirates 32–23 in a high-scoring final. After finishing runners-up the previous season, Haryana produced a disciplined performance across departments to join the list of PKL champions.
Season 12 (2025): Dabang Delhi / Puneri Paltan
PKL 2025 was one of the most unique seasons of the Pro Kabaddi League as it featured eight teams in the second stage instead of the traditional six. Dabang Delhi and Puneri Paltan finished at the top of the points table and qualified for Qualifier 1, where Dabang Delhi beat Puneri Paltan to book their place in the final, while Puneri Paltan had to beat Telugu Titans in Qualifier 2 to reach the title clash.
