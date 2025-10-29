PKL 2025 Qualifier 2 match time (IST), probable 7, live streaming details

PKL 2025 is now just two matches away from crowning its Season 12 champions, and the first of those will be the highly anticipated Qualifier 2 clash between Puneri Paltan and Telugu Titans on October 29. The winner will earn the right to face Dabang Delhi K.C. in the grand finale, setting up a mouth-watering finish to another thrilling Pro Kabaddi League season.

Puneri Paltan, who dominated the league stage with their consistency and balance, will look to bounce back strongly after a narrow defeat in Qualifier 1. Their defence, marshalled by the dependable Saurabh Nandal, and the all-round impact of Aslam Inamdar will be crucial in keeping the Titans’ raiders at bay.

On the other hand, the Telugu Titans have peaked at the right time, coming off an impressive eliminator win that showcased their attacking depth. Their dynamic raiding duo and improving defence have made them a dangerous unit capable of toppling any side. ALSO READ: India vs Australia LIVE SCORE UPDATES 1st T20I With contrasting styles — Puneri’s structured defence versus Telugu’s fearless aggression — the contest promises a tactical yet explosive encounter. Both teams know the stakes couldn’t be higher, and one inspired performance could make the difference between heartbreak and a shot at PKL glory. PKL 2025 Qualifier 2: Puneri Paltan road to Qualifier 2 Puneri Paltan enjoyed a successful outing during the league stages, winning 13 of the 18 group-stage matches. They finished first and booked their berth in Qualifier 1, where they faced second-placed Dabang Delhi. They then lost the Qualifier 1 by 4-6 in the tie-breaker after the match ended 34-34 at full time and were forced to play in Qualifier 2 to have another go at booking their berth in the title clash.

PKL 2025 Qualifier 2: Telugu Titans road to Qualifier 2 Telugu Titans are enjoying a Cinderella run of their own as they have qualified for the playoffs for the first time since Season 12. They finished the league stages at the number 4 spot with 10 wins in 18 games to qualify for the mini-qualifier, where they beat Bengaluru Bulls to qualify for Eliminator 3. Finally, they beat high-flying Patna Pirates in Eliminator 3 by 46-39 to book their place in Qualifier 2 against Puneri Paltan with hopes of qualifying for the PKL final for the first time ever. PKL 2025 Qualifier 2: Puneri Paltan vs Telugu Titans playing 7 Puneri Paltan playing 7 (probable): Gaurav Khatri, Aslam Inamdar, Abinesh Nadarajan, Aditya Shinde, Gurdeep Sangwan, Pankaj Mohite, Vishal Bharadwaj

Telugu Titans playing 7 (probable): Shubham Shinde, Vijay Malik, Ankit, Bharat Hooda, Ajit Pawar, Chetan Sahu, Avi Duhan PKL 2025 Qualifier 2: Puneri Paltan vs Telugu Titans head-to-head Total matches: 22

Telugu Titans: 8

Puneri Paltan: 13

PKL 2025 Qualifier 2: Live streaming and telecast details