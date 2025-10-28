PKL 2025 Eliminator 3 match time (IST), probable 7, live streaming details

ALSO READ: India vs Australia 1st T20 Playing 11, live streaming, match timings Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2025 will continue the play-offs action today at Delhi’s Thyagraj Stadium. The day will feature just one match, i.e. Eliminator 3 between Telugu Titans and Patna Pirates. Titans and Pirates beat Bengaluru Bulls in the mini-qualifier and Eliminator 2 respectively to book their place in the match and will now be eyeing a place in Qualifier 2 to take one step closer to the final and the Season 12 trophy.

PKL 2025 Eliminator 3: Telugu Titans vs Patna Pirates

The stakes couldn’t be higher as the Telugu Titans take on the Patna Pirates in the third eliminator of Pro Kabaddi League Season 12, with a place in the final on the line. The Pirates, the league’s most decorated side with three back-to-back titles, will aim to reassert their dominance, while the Titans — the only team from the inaugural season yet to lift the trophy — are desperate to rewrite history.

Patna, led by Ayan Lohchab, have peaked at the right time, stringing together three convincing victories to reach this stage. Their raiding unit has shown remarkable balance, and their defence has been rock-solid under pressure. The Pirates will look to carry that momentum forward and extend their golden run. For the Titans, it’s been a campaign built on resilience and tactical discipline. The dependable Vijay Malik and Bharat Hooda have shouldered the bulk of the responsibility and will once again need to fire on all cylinders in this do-or-die clash. Both sides boast a blend of experience and youthful flair, but only one will survive to fight for the ultimate prize on October 31. Expect an intense, high-paced showdown where nerves and composure could decide everything.

PKL 2025 Eliminator 3: Telugu Titans vs Patna Pirates playing 7 Telugu Titans playing 7 (probable): Shubham Shinde, Vijay Malik, Ankit, Bharat Hooda, Ajit Pawar, Chetan Sahu, Avi Duhan Patna Pirates playing 7 (probable): Milan Dahiya, Ayan Lohchab, Ankit Rana, Deepak Singh, Balaji D, Navdeep, Ankit Jaglan PKL 2025 Eliminator 3: Telugu Titans vs Patna Pirates head-to-head Total Matches: 26

Patna Pirates: 13

Telugu Titans: 12

Tie: 1 PKL 2025 Eliminator 3: Live streaming and telecast details Who will feature in the Eliminator 3 match of PKL 2025 on October 28? In the Eliminator 3 match of PKL 2025 on October 28, Telugu Titans will take on Patna Pirates from 8 PM IST.