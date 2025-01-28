Bengaluru's Randhir Singh joins list of coaches released by PKL teams

Ever since Pro Kabaddi League season 11 concluded, teams have started to make changes in their respective line-ups. Some have even gone ahead to release their coaches after failing to capture the PKL 2024 trophy. Teams like Patna Pirates, Jaipur Pink Panthers, and Gujarat Giants announced the release of their respective coaches as soon as they finished their last game of the season. While many thought the release spree was over with just three coaches getting the axe, this unwanted list has found its latest entry—and probably one of the biggest so far—as Bengaluru Bulls have decided to part ways with their coach, Randhir Singh Sehrawat, who held this position in all 11 seasons of the competition so far. But who are the other coaches that were left high and dry by their teams after the conclusion of PKL 2024? Let’s take a look.

Ram Meher Singh (Gujarat Giants)

Ram Meher Singh, an Arjuna awardee, was released by Gujarat Giants after PKL 11, their worst season in history. Singh previously led Patna Pirates to a title in season 5 but failed to replicate success with the Giants. After three seasons without a trophy, the franchise decided to part ways, marking the end of his tenure with Gujarat.

Sanjeev Baliyan (Jaipur Pink Panthers)

Sanjeev Baliyan coached the Jaipur Pink Panthers for four seasons, achieving playoffs thrice and winning the championship in season 9. Despite his achievements, the Panthers faltered in PKL 11, exiting in the eliminator against UP Yoddhas. The inconsistency prompted the franchise to release him, signalling a new direction for the team.

However, Sanjeev Baliyan soon found a new team, as he was announced as the new coach of Tamil Thalaivas for season 12.

Narender Redhu (Patna Pirates)

Narender Redhu, surprisingly released by Patna Pirates, had guided the team to consistent playoff appearances in PKL 10 and 11. Despite reaching the PKL 11 final and maintaining strong performances, the Pirates opted for a coaching change, ending his tenure after two successful seasons.

Like Sanjeev Baliyan, Narender Redhu also found a new team, as he will be seen coaching Jaipur Pink Panthers in the next season of PKL, while Patna has announced former Indian and U Mumba skipper Anup Kumar as Redhu’s replacement.

Randhir Singh Sehrawat (Bengaluru Bulls)

After 11 seasons with Bengaluru Bulls, Randhir Singh Sehrawat was released, ending a historic association since PKL’s inception. He led the team to a title in season 6 and six knockout appearances overall. The Bulls announced the move via social media, signalling a significant shift in their coaching strategy.