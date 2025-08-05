Home / Sports / Pro Kabaddi League / PKL 2025: Jaipur Pink Panthers full squad, schedule, live streaming details

All the PKL 2025 matches of Jaipur Pink Panthers will stream live on the JioHotstar app and website in India

The two-time champions and inaugural PKL winners, Jaipur Pink Panthers, enter PKL 2025 with high expectations. Having retained the backbone of their side in defenders Reza Mirbagheri, Ronak Singh and Nitin Kumar, and dynamic raiders Sombir and Ritik Sharma, Jaipur have carefully added match-winners such as Nitin Kumar Dhankhar (₹1.002 crore) and the versatile Ali Samadi Choubtarash. 
 
With experienced performers and exciting young picks such as Uday Parte, Manjeet Dahiya and all-rounder Nitin Rawal, the Panthers possess a well-rounded squad capable of performing under pressure. Aiming for their third title, Jaipur Pink Panthers are set to combine the aggression of their attack with the solidity of their championship-winning defence.

Reza Mirbagheri, Abhishek KS, Ronak Singh, Nitin Kumar, Sombir, Ritik Sharma, Nitin Kumar Dhankhar, Manjeet Dahiya, Nitin Rawal, Ali Samadi Choubtarash, Aashish Kumar, Meetu, Vinay, Mohit, Uday Parte

PKL 2025: Jaipur Pink Panthers full schedule

Date Match No Team 1 Team 2 Venue
September 02, 2025 10 Jaipur Pink Panthers Patna Pirates Rajiv Gandhi Indoor Stadium, Vizag
September 04, 2025 13 Jaipur Pink Panthers Telugu Titans Rajiv Gandhi Indoor Stadium, Vizag
September 07, 2025 20 Dabang Delhi K.C. Jaipur Pink Panthers Rajiv Gandhi Indoor Stadium, Vizag
September 09, 2025 24 Gujarat Giants Jaipur Pink Panthers Rajiv Gandhi Indoor Stadium, Vizag
September 12, 2025 29 Jaipur Pink Panthers Bengaluru Bulls SMS Indoor Stadium, Jaipur
September 13, 2025 31 UP Yoddhas Jaipur Pink Panthers SMS Indoor Stadium, Jaipur
September 18, 2025 39 Jaipur Pink Panthers Bengal Warriorz SMS Indoor Stadium, Jaipur
September 23, 2025 48 Jaipur Pink Panthers U Mumba SMS Indoor Stadium, Jaipur
September 27, 2025 52 Jaipur Pink Panthers Tamil Thalaivas SMS Indoor Stadium, Jaipur
October 01, 2025 57 Haryana Steelers Jaipur Pink Panthers SDAT Multi Purpose Indoor Stadium, Chennai
October 04, 2025 63 Puneri Paltan Jaipur Pink Panthers SDAT Multi Purpose Indoor Stadium, Chennai
October 06, 2025 67 Jaipur Pink Panthers Dabang Delhi K.C. SDAT Multi Purpose Indoor Stadium, Chennai
October 11, 2025 77 Bengaluru Bulls Jaipur Pink Panthers SDAT Multi Purpose Indoor Stadium, Chennai
October 15, 2025 86 Jaipur Pink Panthers Puneri Paltan Thyagaraj Indoor Stadium, Delhi
October 17, 2025 93 Jaipur Pink Panthers UP Yoddhas Thyagaraj Indoor Stadium, Delhi
October 18, 2025 96 Bengal Warriorz Jaipur Pink Panthers Thyagaraj Indoor Stadium, Delhi
October 21, 2025 101 U Mumba Jaipur Pink Panthers Thyagaraj Indoor Stadium, Delhi
October 23, 2025 108 Patna Pirates Jaipur Pink Panthers Thyagaraj Indoor Stadium, Delhi

PKL 2025: Live streaming and telecast details of all Jaipur Pink Panthers matches

When will PKL 2025 begin? 
PKL 2025 will begin on August 29 at the Rajiv Gandhi Indoor Stadium in Vizag.
 
When will Jaipur Pink Panthers play their first match in PKL 2025? 
Jaipur Pink Panthers will start their PKL 2025 campaign against Patna Pirates on September 2 at the Rajiv Gandhi Indoor Stadium in Vizag.
 
How many matches will Jaipur Pink Panthers play in PKL 2025? 
Jaipur Pink Panthers will play a total of 18 matches in their PKL 2025 campaign during the league stages.
 
Where to watch the live telecast of Jaipur Pink Panthers matches in PKL 2025 in India? 
All the PKL 2025 matches of Jaipur Pink Panthers will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network in India.
 
Where to watch the live streaming of Jaipur Pink Panthers matches in PKL 2025 in India? 
All the PKL 2025 matches of Jaipur Pink Panthers will stream live on the JioHotstar app and website in India.

