PKL 2025: Jaipur Pink Panthers full squad, schedule, live streaming details

The two-time champions and inaugural PKL winners, Jaipur Pink Panthers, enter PKL 2025 with high expectations. Having retained the backbone of their side in defenders Reza Mirbagheri, Ronak Singh and Nitin Kumar, and dynamic raiders Sombir and Ritik Sharma, Jaipur have carefully added match-winners such as Nitin Kumar Dhankhar (₹1.002 crore) and the versatile Ali Samadi Choubtarash.

With experienced performers and exciting young picks such as Uday Parte, Manjeet Dahiya and all-rounder Nitin Rawal, the Panthers possess a well-rounded squad capable of performing under pressure. Aiming for their third title, Jaipur Pink Panthers are set to combine the aggression of their attack with the solidity of their championship-winning defence.

PKL 2025: Jaipur Pink Panthers full squad Reza Mirbagheri, Abhishek KS, Ronak Singh, Nitin Kumar, Sombir, Ritik Sharma, Nitin Kumar Dhankhar, Manjeet Dahiya, Nitin Rawal, Ali Samadi Choubtarash, Aashish Kumar, Meetu, Vinay, Mohit, Uday Parte PKL 2025: Jaipur Pink Panthers full schedule Date Match No Team 1 Team 2 Venue September 02, 2025 10 Jaipur Pink Panthers Patna Pirates Rajiv Gandhi Indoor Stadium, Vizag September 04, 2025 13 Jaipur Pink Panthers Telugu Titans Rajiv Gandhi Indoor Stadium, Vizag September 07, 2025 20 Dabang Delhi K.C. Jaipur Pink Panthers Rajiv Gandhi Indoor Stadium, Vizag September 09, 2025 24 Gujarat Giants Jaipur Pink Panthers Rajiv Gandhi Indoor Stadium, Vizag September 12, 2025 29 Jaipur Pink Panthers Bengaluru Bulls SMS Indoor Stadium, Jaipur September 13, 2025 31 UP Yoddhas Jaipur Pink Panthers SMS Indoor Stadium, Jaipur September 18, 2025 39 Jaipur Pink Panthers Bengal Warriorz SMS Indoor Stadium, Jaipur September 23, 2025 48 Jaipur Pink Panthers U Mumba SMS Indoor Stadium, Jaipur September 27, 2025 52 Jaipur Pink Panthers Tamil Thalaivas SMS Indoor Stadium, Jaipur October 01, 2025 57 Haryana Steelers Jaipur Pink Panthers SDAT Multi Purpose Indoor Stadium, Chennai October 04, 2025 63 Puneri Paltan Jaipur Pink Panthers SDAT Multi Purpose Indoor Stadium, Chennai October 06, 2025 67 Jaipur Pink Panthers Dabang Delhi K.C. SDAT Multi Purpose Indoor Stadium, Chennai October 11, 2025 77 Bengaluru Bulls Jaipur Pink Panthers SDAT Multi Purpose Indoor Stadium, Chennai October 15, 2025 86 Jaipur Pink Panthers Puneri Paltan Thyagaraj Indoor Stadium, Delhi October 17, 2025 93 Jaipur Pink Panthers UP Yoddhas Thyagaraj Indoor Stadium, Delhi October 18, 2025 96 Bengal Warriorz Jaipur Pink Panthers Thyagaraj Indoor Stadium, Delhi October 21, 2025 101 U Mumba Jaipur Pink Panthers Thyagaraj Indoor Stadium, Delhi October 23, 2025 108 Patna Pirates Jaipur Pink Panthers Thyagaraj Indoor Stadium, Delhi

PKL 2025: Live streaming and telecast details of all Jaipur Pink Panthers matches When will PKL 2025 begin? PKL 2025 will begin on August 29 at the Rajiv Gandhi Indoor Stadium in Vizag. When will Jaipur Pink Panthers play their first match in PKL 2025? Jaipur Pink Panthers will start their PKL 2025 campaign against Patna Pirates on September 2 at the Rajiv Gandhi Indoor Stadium in Vizag. How many matches will Jaipur Pink Panthers play in PKL 2025? Jaipur Pink Panthers will play a total of 18 matches in their PKL 2025 campaign during the league stages.