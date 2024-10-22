PKL 2024 LIVE: Telugu Titans vs Jaipur Pink Panthers match begins at 8 PM
PKL 2024 LIVE SCORE UPDATES: The Titans vs Pink Panthers match will be followed by UP Yoddhas vs Bengaluru Bulls match.
The fifth matchday of the Pro Kabaddi League 2024 will have the Telugu Titans take on the Jaipur Pink Panthers in the first match today at the Gachibowli Stadium at 8 PM IST. The second clash of the day will see the UP Yoddha take on the Bengaluru Bulls. Both matches could go down to the last point considering the history of their clashes.
Pawan Sehrawat's Telugu Titans have had a mixed start to the league with 1 win in 2games and would be looking to get back to winning ways in their season. Jaipur coming into the match with a win as well could see a tough battle between the sides in order to get the valuable points on the night.
Telugu Titans vs Jaipur Pink Panthers Playing 7 -
Telugu Titans Playing 7 (probable): Pawan Sehrawat, Vijay Malik, Sagar Sethpal, Manjeet, Ajit Pawar, Krishan Dhull, Ankit Jaglan
Jaipur Pink Panthers Playing 7 (Probable): Arjun Deshwal, Vikash Kandola, Abhijeet Malik, Surjeet Singh, Reza Mirbagheri, Ankush Rathee, Lucky Sharma
PKL 2024 second match on October 22: UP Yoddhas vs Bengaluru Bulls
The second match will see Bengaluru Bulls hoping to get their first win after failing to win their first 2 games of their campaign. UP Yoddhas got themselves a narrow win against Danga Delhi on October 21 which will give them a confidence boost going into today's match as well.
UP Yoddhas vs Bengaluru Bulls Playing 7 -
UP Yoddhas Playing 7 (probable): Surender Gill, Ashu Singh, Mohammadreza Kaboudrahangi, Bhavani Rajput, Bharat, Sahul Kumar, Sumit
Bengaluru Bulls Playing 7 (Probable): Pardeep Narwal, Jai Bhagwan, Ajinkya Pawar, Surinder Singh, Saurabh Nandal, Parteek, Nitin Rawal
Pro Kabaddi league 2024 (PKL) live telecast details
Star Sports 1 SD/HD and Star Sports 2 HD/SD will live telecast the PKL 2024 October 22 matches in India
Pro Kabaddi League 2024 (PKL) live streaming details
PKL 2024 October 22 matches will be available on the Disney Plus Hotstar app and website in India.
Check the Pro Kabaddi League 2024 (PKL) live score updates here
7:20 PM
PKL 2024 LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Playing 7 for Telugu Titans
Telugu Titans Playing 7: Vijay Malik, Ankit, Krishan, Sagar, Ajit Pawar, Pawan Sehrawat (C), Ashish Narwal
7:11 PM
PKL 2024 LIVE SCORE UPDATES: UP Yoddhas looking to build on winning start
It will be 2 matches in 2 days for the UP Yoddhas who had defeated Dabang Delhi in their match on October 21. They will be coming into the tie against bengaluru Bulls with the win fresh in their minds.
7:00 PM
PKL 2024 LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Jaipur eyeing back-to-back wins
Jaipur Pink Panthers will take on Telugu Titans in only their second match of the tournament this year after registering a 39-34 opening win against Bengal Warriorz in the opener.
6:45 PM
PKL 2024 LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Titans looking to get back on track
Telugu Titans and Pawan Sehrawat would be looking to bounce back after having a mixed start to their campaign with 1 win in 2 games so far. Their match against Jaipur Pink Panthers is expected to be a close one.
6:33 PM
PKL 2024 LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Thrilling matches on day 5
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the Pro Kabaddi League 2024. The fifth day of the league brings another set of matches featuring Telugu Titans, Jaipur Pink Panthers, UP Yoddhas and the Bengaluru Bulls. The first match between Telugu titans and Jaipur Pink Panthers to start at 8 PM IST.
