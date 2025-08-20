Wednesday, August 20, 2025 | 02:03 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Sports / Pro Kabaddi League / Gujarat Giants name skipper, reveal new kit ahead of PKL 2025 season

Gujarat Giants name skipper, reveal new kit ahead of PKL 2025 season

The 12th edition of the PKL kicks off on August 29 at Visakhapatnam, with Gujarat Giants opening their campaign against U Mumba the following day at the Rajiv Gandhi Indoor Stadium

Gujarat Giants

Gujarat Giants

Press Trust of India Ahmedabad
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 20 2025 | 2:01 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Adani Sportsline-owned Gujarat Giants announced Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) star Mohammadreza Shadloui of Iran as the captain of the team and unveiled their new-look jersey here on Tuesday.

The 12th edition of the PKL kicks off on August 29 at Visakhapatnam, with Gujarat Giants opening their campaign against U Mumba the following day at the Rajiv Gandhi Indoor Stadium.

The team will play 18 league-stage matches this season with their sights set firmly on the title, Adani Sportsline said in a release.

"This year's PKL auction was a landmark for the Giants, headlined by the signing of Iranian powerhouse Mohammadreza Shadloui for Rs 2.23 crore, the highest bid of PKL Season 12. A two-time PKL champion, reigning MVP and multiple-time Best Defender, Shadloui brings unmatched defensive firepower and proven leadership credentials," it said.

 

Shadloui expressed happiness over his appointment and said his team will give its best in the league.

Also Read

Patna Pirates

PKL: Ankit Jaglan to lead Patna Pirates; Deepak Singh named vice-captain

Top five defenders under spotlight for PKL 2025

Shadloui to Ankit: Top five defenders to look out for during PKL 2025

Top five raiders under spotlight for PKL 2025

Devank Dalal to Pawan Sehrawat: Top 5 raiders to watch out for in PKL 2025

PKL 2025: UP Yoddhas full squad

PKL 2025: UP Yoddhas full squad, schedule and live streaming details

PKL 2025: U Mumba full squad

PKL 2025: U Mumba full squad, schedule and live streaming details

"I am proud to have the opportunity to captain Gujarat Giants in PKL 12. With most of our squad in their early to mid-20s, we are a young, energetic, and dynamic unit. We are excited about the season ahead, and I thank Adani Sportsline and our coaches for trusting me with this responsibility. We will give our best," stated the new captain.

Head coach Jairvir Sharma said the team aims to come back to Ahmedabad with the title.

Chief Business Officer, Adani Sportsline, Sanjay Adesara said Gujarat Giants will give their best and deliver "a world-class kabaddi experience" to fans in Gujarat and across India.

"We have always lived by our philosophy of providing a platform for talent to excel, and the team's young average age reflects that. With our coaches' proven track record, our objectives are clear, and the team is ready to put in a giant performance this season," Adesara added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

PKL 2025: Telugu Titans full squad

PKL 2025: Telugu Titans full squad, schedule and live streaming details

PKL 2025: Tamil Thalaivas full squad

PKL 2025: Tamil Thalaivas full squad, schedule and live streaming details

PKL 2025: Puneri Paltan full squad

PKL 2025: Puneri Paltan full squad, schedule and live streaming details

PKL 2025: Jaipur Pink Panthers full squad

PKL 2025: Jaipur Pink Panthers full squad, schedule, live streaming details

PKL 2025 Gujarat Giants full squad

PKL 2025: Gujarat Giants full squad, schedule and live streaming details

Topics : Gujarat Fortunegiants Pro Kabaddi League

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 20 2025 | 2:01 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEMumbai RainsStocks to Watch TodayPixel 10 Series Launch TodayDelhi Schools Bomb ThreatsParliament Budget Session LIVEDelhi CM Rekha Gupta AttackedMangal Electrical IPOUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon