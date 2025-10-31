PKL 2025 Final: Dabang Delhi vs Puneri Paltan, probable 7, live streaming

The stage is set for a blockbuster finale as Dabang Delhi take on Puneri Paltan in the Pro Kabaddi League Season 12 final at the Thyagaraj Indoor Stadium on Friday. Both teams have been the standout performers this season, finishing in the top two during the league stage.

Dabang Delhi, the Season 8 champions, booked their place in the final after a thrilling 6-4 tiebreaker win over Puneri Paltan in Qualifier 1. Led by Ashu Malik and guided by coach Joginder Narwal, Delhi have shown composure and resilience in crunch situations.

Puneri Paltan bounced back with a 50-45 win over Telugu Titans in Qualifier 2 to reach their third final in four seasons. Under Aslam Inamdar and coach Ajay Thakur, they've combined youth, balance, and tactical discipline. With both sides evenly matched and previous meetings going down to the wire, another thriller awaits in the PKL 12 grand finale.

PKL 2025 final: Dabang Delhi road to final Dabang Delhi enjoyed a stellar run in the league stage, emerging as one of the most consistent sides with 13 wins in 18 matches. They finished second on the points table, level on 26 points with table-toppers Puneri Paltan, but were edged out due to an inferior points difference. However, Delhi turned the tables in Qualifier 1, defeating Puneri Paltan 6-4 in a tense tiebreaker to become the first team to seal a spot in the PKL Season 12 final. PKL 2025 final: Puneri Paltan road to final Puneri Paltan were one of the standout teams in the league stage, securing 13 wins from 18 matches to finish at the top of the standings and earn a direct spot in Qualifier 1 against second-placed Dabang Delhi. In a thrilling encounter that ended 34-34 after regulation time, Puneri narrowly lost 4-6 in the tiebreaker, missing out on an immediate place in the final. However, they bounced back strongly in Qualifier 2, producing a dominant all-round performance to defeat Telugu Titans 50-45 and booked their well-deserved spot in the PKL Season 12 final.

PKL 2025 final: Dabang Delhi vs Puneri Paltan playing 7 Dabang Delhi playing 7 (probable): Fazel Atrachali, Ajinkya Pawar, Saurabh Nandal, Ashu Malik, Surjeet Singh, Neeraj Narwal, Sandeep Puneri Paltan playing 7 (probable): Shubham Shinde, Vijay Malik, Ankit, Bharat Hooda, Ajit Pawar, Chetan Sahu, Avi Duhan PKL 2025 final: Dabang Delhi vs Puneri Paltan head-to-head Total matches: 27

Dabang Delhi: 11

Puneri Paltan: 13

Tied: 3 PKL 2025 final: Live streaming and telecast details Who will feature in the final match of PKL 2025 on October 31? In the final match of PKL 2025 on October 31, Dabang Delhi will take on Puneri Paltan from 8 PM IST.