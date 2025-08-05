PKL 2025: Haryana Steelers full squad, schedule and live streaming detail

Defending champions Haryana Steelers head into PKL 2025 looking to do what only one other franchise (Patna Pirates) has done — retain their Pro Kabaddi crown. Led by captain Jaideep Dahiya and defensive ace Rahul Sethpal, and with the astute Manpreet Singh at the helm, the Steelers carry forward the core of their championship-winning squad.
The blockbuster signing of MVP winner Naveen Kumar (Rs 1.20 crore) injects extra firepower into their already potent attack, alongside the likes of Vinay, Shivam Anil Patare and Vishal Tate. While the departure of Iranian star all-rounder Mohammadreza Shadloui leaves a gap in the left corner, Haryana’s youthful defensive line-up is eager to step up and show their mettle. Energetic, resilient and balanced, the Steelers are back as clear favourites to add a second title in 2025.
PKL 2025: Haryana Steelers full squad
Rahul Sethpal, Vinay, Shivam Anil Patare, Jaideep, Jaya Soorya NS, Vishal S Tate, Sahil, Manikandan N, Vikas Ramadas Jadhav, Naveen Kumar, Rahul, Ashish, Hardeep, Ghanshyam Roka Magar, Shahan Sha Mohammed, Zubair, Ritik, Sachin
PKL 2025: Haryana Steelers full schedule
|Date
|Match No
|Team 1
|Team 2
|Venue
|August 31, 2025
|6
|Bengal Warriorz
|Haryana Steelers
|Rajiv Gandhi Indoor Stadium, Vizag
|September 03, 2025
|12
|Haryana Steelers
|U Mumba
|Rajiv Gandhi Indoor Stadium, Vizag
|September 05, 2025
|16
|Haryana Steelers
|UP Yoddhas
|Rajiv Gandhi Indoor Stadium, Vizag
|September 08, 2025
|21
|Haryana Steelers
|Bengaluru Bulls
|Rajiv Gandhi Indoor Stadium, Vizag
|September 15, 2025
|33
|Gujarat Giants
|Haryana Steelers
|SMS Indoor Stadium, Jaipur
|September 17, 2025
|38
|Haryana Steelers
|Patna Pirates
|SMS Indoor Stadium, Jaipur
|September 19, 2025
|41
|Puneri Paltan
|Haryana Steelers
|SMS Indoor Stadium, Jaipur
|September 20, 2025
|44
|Haryana Steelers
|Tamil Thalaivas
|SMS Indoor Stadium, Jaipur
|September 29, 2025
|54
|Dabang Delhi K.C.
|Haryana Steelers
|SDAT Multi Purpose Indoor Stadium, Chennai
|October 01, 2025
|57
|Haryana Steelers
|Jaipur Pink Panthers
|SDAT Multi Purpose Indoor Stadium, Chennai
|October 03, 2025
|62
|Tamil Thalaivas
|Haryana Steelers
|SDAT Multi Purpose Indoor Stadium, Chennai
|October 07, 2025
|70
|Haryana Steelers
|Dabang Delhi K.C.
|SDAT Multi Purpose Indoor Stadium, Chennai
|October 08, 2025
|71
|Telugu Titans
|Haryana Steelers
|SDAT Multi Purpose Indoor Stadium, Chennai
|October 13, 2025
|81
|Patna Pirates
|Haryana Steelers
|Thyagaraj Indoor Stadium, Delhi
|October 16, 2025
|90
|UP Yoddhas
|Haryana Steelers
|Thyagaraj Indoor Stadium, Delhi
|October 19, 2025
|98
|U Mumba
|Haryana Steelers
|Thyagaraj Indoor Stadium, Delhi
|October 21, 2025
|102
|Haryana Steelers
|Gujarat Giants
|Thyagaraj Indoor Stadium, Delhi
|October 22, 2025
|103
|Haryana Steelers
|Telugu Titans
|Thyagaraj Indoor Stadium, Delhi
Also Read
PKL 2025: Live streaming and telecast details of all Haryana Steelers matches
When will PKL 2025 begin?
PKL 2025 will begin on August 29 at the Rajiv Gandhi Indoor Stadium in Vizag.
When will Haryana Steelers play their first match in PKL 2025?
Haryana Steelers will start their PKL 2025 campaign against Bengal Warriors on August 31 at the Rajiv Gandhi Indoor Stadium in Vizag.
How many matches will Haryana Steelers play in PKL 2025?
Haryana Steelers will play a total of 18 matches in their PKL 2025 campaign during the league stages.
Where to watch live telecast of Haryana Steelers matches in PKL 2025 in India?
All PKL 2025 matches of Haryana Steelers will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network in India.
Where to watch live streaming of Haryana Steelers matches in PKL 2025 in India?
All PKL 2025 matches of Haryana Steelers will be streamed live on the JioHotstar app and website in India.