PKL 2025 live streaming: September 23 match list, timings, telecast details

Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2025 will continue day 24 action today at SMS Indoor Stadium in Jaipur with two high-intensity matches on the cards again. In the first match of the day, Gujarat Giants will try to improve their points table standings when they face in-form Telugu Titans, while in the second game Jaipur Pink Panthers and U Mumba, with both teams eyeing a top-four spot in the points table.

Match 1: Gujarat Giants vs Telugu Titans

The Jaipur leg of Pro Kabaddi League Season 12 enters its final week with a clash between Gujarat Giants and Telugu Titans, two sides with very different histories in this rivalry. Gujarat have traditionally dominated this fixture, winning 10 of the 12 meetings so far. However, recent form tells a different story.

The Titans, led by Vijay Malik, are enjoying one of their best campaigns in recent seasons and come into this contest with momentum on their side. Their confidence will be boosted further by their victory over the Giants in the previous encounter, breaking Gujarat’s stranglehold on the rivalry. For Mohammadreza Shadloui and his Gujarat outfit, this game carries extra weight. Struggling in the lower half of the points table, the Giants are in desperate need of a turnaround to stay in playoff contention. With their defence under pressure and consistency missing in attack, they will need to find a complete performance to halt the Titans’ rise.

All signs point to an intriguing battle—one team fighting to keep its season alive, and the other looking to consolidate its newfound dominance. Gujarat Giants vs Telugu Titans playing 7 Gujarat Giants playing 7 (probable): Mohammadreza Shadloui, Lucky Sharma, Aryavardhan Navale, Rakesh, Nitin Panwar, Shubham Kumar, Milad Jabbari Telugu Titans playing 7 (probable): Shubham Shinde, Vijay Malik, Ankit, Bharat Hooda, Ajit Pawar, Ashish Narwal, Avi Duhan Gujarat Giants vs Telugu Titans head-to-head Total Matches: 12

Telugu Titans: 2

Gujarat Giants: 10

Tie: 0 Match 2: Jaipur Pink Panthers vs U Mumba In the second game of the day at the Jaipur leg of PKL 12, fans will witness a classic rivalry as Jaipur Pink Panthers take on U Mumba. Their battles carry plenty of nostalgia, dating back to the inaugural PKL final where Jaipur claimed the crown before U Mumba lifted the trophy in the following season.

This time, both teams find themselves evenly matched in the standings, with four wins from seven outings each. A victory could propel either side into the top four, making the contest crucial at this stage of the league. The Panthers appear to have settled on a strong lineup, as seen in their win over Bengal Warriorz, while U Mumba’s constantly changing seven remains a puzzle. With playoff ambitions in focus, this matchup is expected to deliver fireworks in Jaipur tonight, serving as a springboard for either team as the PKL 12 season heads into its decisive phase. Jaipur Pink Panthers vs U Mumba playing 7 Jaipur Pink Panthers playing 7 (probable): Reza Mirbagheri, Aashish Kumar, Aryan Kumar, Nitin Dhankhar, Ali Choubtarash, Nitin Rawal, Deepanshu Khatri

U Mumba playing 7 (probable): Vijay Kumar, Amirmohammad Zafardanesh, Parvesh Bhainswal, Rohit Raghav, Sunil Kumar, Aanil Mohan, Rinku Sharma Jaipur Pink Panthers vs U Mumba head-to-head Total matches: 25

Jaipur Pink Panthers: 11

U Mumba: 11

PKL 2025 today's matches live streaming and telecast details