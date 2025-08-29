Tie-breaker to Golden raid: How PKL 2025 is different from previous seasons

The Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) is set for a major overhaul in its 2025 season, with sweeping changes designed to make the competition shorter, sharper and more thrilling. Here’s a look at how the new format differs from the past editions.

Shortened League Stage

PKL 2025 live score and match updates on August 29 One of the biggest shifts is in the length of the league. Citing injury concerns from PKL 2024, organisers have reduced the number of league-stage games from 132 to 108 overall. Each of the 12 teams, which earlier played 22 matches, will now feature in only 18 league-stage games. This means less grind, more intensity, and every match carrying higher stakes.

No More Draws Fans will no longer see tied matches. Every game will now produce a winner and a loser. If scores are level at the end of regulation time, the new Golden Raid rule will come into play. Much like cricket’s Super Over, this will be a five-raid shootout where only raid points count — no outs or revivals. For teams like Dabang Delhi, who tied four games last season, the new rule could dramatically alter fortunes. Rule of play during tie-breaker Both teams field 7 players with the baulk line treated as baulk line cum bonus line

Each team nominates 5 different raiders who raid alternately

Out and revival rules don't apply – only points scored count

If still tied after 5 raids, the Golden Raid rule applies What is Golden raid format?

In the Golden raid format a fresh toss will required to determine which team gets the decisive raiding opportunity. If both teams remain tied after golden raids, the winner is decided by a toss. Simpler Points System Check PKL 2025 points table here PKL has ditched its earlier, often confusing points distribution system of 5 / 3 / 1 / 0 (win / tie / bonus / loss). From PKL 2025 onwards, it’s straightforward: two points for a win, none for a loss. This clarity means standings will be easier to follow, with victories the sole currency of progress.

Playoffs Get a Shake-Up The playoff format has been redesigned to widen opportunities while still rewarding top performers. Even the team finishing eighth in the league table will have a shot at the title — though they must win six knockout matches in succession: a play-in, three eliminators, a qualifier and the final. In contrast, finishing at the top of the league table comes with a huge advantage. Teams ranked first and second will need to win just one knockout match to book a place in the final. This new structure raises the stakes across the table, keeping fans hooked till the very last day of the league stage.

PKL 2025 Playoffs new format What is play-in in PKL 2025? Kabaddi teams finishing 5th to 8th will battle in Play-in matches, with winners advancing to the Eliminators. What is mini-qualifier in PKL 2025? Kabaddi teams in 3rd and 4th place will come across in the mini-qualifier. The winner progresses, while the loser gets another chance later in the Playoffs. What is Qualifier 1 in PKL 2025? The top two teams (1st vs 2nd) clash, with the winner moving straight to the Final. The loser enters Qualifier 2 for another opportunity. In all, the playoffs will now feature three Eliminators and two Qualifiers, making the road to the trophy longer — and tougher.

PKL 2025: Rules Every Fan Should Know - Same as previous edition The Pro Kabaddi League has its own set of exciting rules that make the game fast-paced and unpredictable. Here’s a quick guide for fans ahead of Season 12. Bonus Point Comes into play when the opposition has six or more players on the mat.

If the raider places one foot across the bonus line (the second black line) without fully crossing it, his team earns a bonus point.

Even if the raider is caught, the bonus point still counts.

Bonus points do not revive an out player. Technical Point

Awarded to the team, not to an individual.

Given in situations such as a raider stepping out of bounds before touching an opponent. Super Raid A raid where the raider scores three or more points in a single attempt.

Points can come from touches, bonus, or technical points. Do-or-Die Raid If two consecutive raids end without points, the third raid becomes a do-or-die.

The raider must score in this raid.

If he fails, he is declared out, even without a tackle. Super 10 When a raider earns 10 raid points (touch + bonus) in one match, it is called a Super 10. Super Tackle