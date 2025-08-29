PKL 2025: Telugu Titans match list, SWOT analysis, live streaming

The Telugu Titans are preparing for Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) Season 12 with renewed ambition and a squad designed for balance under head coach Krishan Kumar Hooda. After finishing seventh in Season 11 with 66 points from 22 matches, narrowly missing the Playoffs, the Hyderabad-based franchise is determined to transform promise into performance this year.

PKL 2025 live score and match updates on August 29 PKL 2025 begins on August 29 in Vizag, the Titans’ second home. The city’s passionate fan base is expected to give the team an early lift, creating a charged atmosphere for their opener. With ₹4.531 crore invested at the Season 12 Player Auction and a settled core retained, the Titans have made their intent clear — to challenge for a maiden PKL crown.

Strengths: Depth Across the Mat The Titans’ biggest strength is the squad depth in both raiding and defence. By blending seasoned performers with young talent, they have created multiple options across departments. Retained Leaders: The use of the Final Bid Match (FBM) card to keep Vijay Malik for ₹51.50 lakh was a masterstroke. With 172 raid points and 11 tackle points last season, he remains central to their plans. Raiding Firepower: The acquisition of Bharat Hooda for ₹81 lakh adds pedigree. Despite a recent dip, his 599 career raid points underline his potential. Rising star Jai Bhagwan injects flair, while retained names like Ashish Narwal and Manjeet provide depth. Defensive Wall: The signing of Shubham Shinde for ₹80 lakh is a major boost. With 207 tackle points from 106 games, he brings aggression and leadership. Supporting him are Aman Antil, Rahul Dagar, Amir Hossein Ejlali, Shankar Gadai, Ankit, Ajit Pawar, Avi Duhan, Sagar Rawal, and Bantu Malik, creating a pool of combinations to rotate tactically. Weaknesses: Leadership and Defence Gaps

Pawan Sehrawat’s Exit: The departure of the former captain leaves a glaring void. His ability to single-handedly change games and his leadership in pressure moments will be hard to replace. Cover Defence Fragility: Inexperience in cover positions remains a concern. Sagar Rawal is still learning, Avi Duhan is yet to debut, while Ajit Pawar and Bantu Malik lack top-tier exposure. Against elite raiders, these gaps could be costly. Opportunities: Hooda’s Influence and Youth Impact The Hooda Factor: Retaining Krishan Kumar Hooda, a Dronacharya Awardee and title-winning coach with Dabang Delhi K.C., gives the squad a tactical edge. His experience in nurturing talent and managing pressure could transform the Titans’ young core. New Young Players: Talents like Chetan Sahu, Rohit Rathee, Nitin, and Sagar Rawal are eager to prove themselves. Used wisely, they could inject energy and unpredictability, easing the workload on senior players and surprising opponents. Threats: Overreliance and Consistency Issues

Form of Bharat Hooda: The team has invested heavily in him, but his last two seasons produced just 205 raid points. If he struggles early, the pressure on Vijay Malik will intensify. No Star Raider: Without Pawan Sehrawat, the Titans lack a talismanic match-winner like Arjun Deshwal or Naveen Kumar. This could hurt in tight contests where individual brilliance makes the difference. Defensive Inexperience: The lack of experience in the covers could remain an Achilles’ heel. Unless younger defenders step up quickly, opponents will exploit these weak spots. PKL 2025: Telugu Titans Match List First Match: August 30 vs UP Yoddhas

Total Matches: 18 league-stage games Date Match No. Teams Venue August 29, 2025 Match 1 Telugu Titans vs Tamil Thalaivas Rajiv Gandhi Indoor Stadium, Vizag August 30, 2025 Match 3 Telugu Titans vs UP Yoddhas Rajiv Gandhi Indoor Stadium, Vizag September 04, 2025 Match 13 Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Telugu Titans Rajiv Gandhi Indoor Stadium, Vizag September 07, 2025 Match 19 Bengal Warriorz vs Telugu Titans Rajiv Gandhi Indoor Stadium, Vizag September 10, 2025 Match 25 U Mumba vs Telugu Titans Rajiv Gandhi Indoor Stadium, Vizag September 13, 2025 Match 32 Puneri Paltan vs Telugu Titans SMS Indoor stadium, Jaipur September 15, 2025 Match 34 Bengaluru Bulls vs Telugu Titans SMS Indoor stadium, Jaipur September 17, 2025 Match 37 Telugu Titans vs Dabang Delhi K.C. SMS Indoor stadium, Jaipur September 19, 2025 Match 42 Tamil Thalaivas vs Telugu Titans SMS Indoor stadium, Jaipur September 23, 2025 Match 47 Gujarat Giants vs Telugu Titans SMS Indoor stadium, Jaipur September 30, 2025 Match 55 Telugu Titans vs Patna Pirates SDAT Multi purpose Indoor Stadium, Chennai October 05, 2025 Match 65 UP Yoddhas vs Telugu Titans SDAT Multi purpose Indoor Stadium, Chennai October 08, 2025 Match 71 Telugu Titans vs Haryana Steelers SDAT Multi purpose Indoor Stadium, Chennai October 15, 2025 Match 85 Telugu Titans vs Bengal Warriorz Thyagaraj Indoor Stadium, Delhi October 16, 2025 Match 89 Telugu Titans vs U Mumba Thyagaraj Indoor Stadium, Delhi October 18, 2025 Match 95 Telugu Titans vs Puneri Paltan Thyagaraj Indoor Stadium, Delhi October 19, 2025 Match 97 Telugu Titans vs Gujarat Giants Thyagaraj Indoor Stadium, Delhi October 22, 2025 Match 103 Haryana Steelers vs Telugu Titans Thyagaraj Indoor Stadium, Delhi Telugu Titans full squad Shankar Bhimraj Gadai, Ajit Pandurang Pawar, Ankit, Praful Sudam Zaware, Sagar, Chetan Sahu, Nitin, Rohit, Bharat Hooda, Vijay Malik, Shubham Shinde, Amir Hossein Ejlali, Ganesh Parki, Ashish Narwal, Manjeet, Jai Bhagwan, Aman, Rahul Dagar