PKL 2025: Telugu Titans match list, SWOT analysis, live streaming

- Retained Leaders: The use of the Final Bid Match (FBM) card to keep Vijay Malik for ₹51.50 lakh was a masterstroke. With 172 raid points and 11 tackle points last season, he remains central to their plans.
- Raiding Firepower: The acquisition of Bharat Hooda for ₹81 lakh adds pedigree. Despite a recent dip, his 599 career raid points underline his potential. Rising star Jai Bhagwan injects flair, while retained names like Ashish Narwal and Manjeet provide depth.
- Defensive Wall: The signing of Shubham Shinde for ₹80 lakh is a major boost. With 207 tackle points from 106 games, he brings aggression and leadership. Supporting him are Aman Antil, Rahul Dagar, Amir Hossein Ejlali, Shankar Gadai, Ankit, Ajit Pawar, Avi Duhan, Sagar Rawal, and Bantu Malik, creating a pool of combinations to rotate tactically.
- Pawan Sehrawat’s Exit: The departure of the former captain leaves a glaring void. His ability to single-handedly change games and his leadership in pressure moments will be hard to replace.
- Cover Defence Fragility: Inexperience in cover positions remains a concern. Sagar Rawal is still learning, Avi Duhan is yet to debut, while Ajit Pawar and Bantu Malik lack top-tier exposure. Against elite raiders, these gaps could be costly.
- The Hooda Factor: Retaining Krishan Kumar Hooda, a Dronacharya Awardee and title-winning coach with Dabang Delhi K.C., gives the squad a tactical edge. His experience in nurturing talent and managing pressure could transform the Titans’ young core.
- New Young Players: Talents like Chetan Sahu, Rohit Rathee, Nitin, and Sagar Rawal are eager to prove themselves. Used wisely, they could inject energy and unpredictability, easing the workload on senior players and surprising opponents.
- Form of Bharat Hooda: The team has invested heavily in him, but his last two seasons produced just 205 raid points. If he struggles early, the pressure on Vijay Malik will intensify.
- No Star Raider: Without Pawan Sehrawat, the Titans lack a talismanic match-winner like Arjun Deshwal or Naveen Kumar. This could hurt in tight contests where individual brilliance makes the difference.
- Defensive Inexperience: The lack of experience in the covers could remain an Achilles’ heel. Unless younger defenders step up quickly, opponents will exploit these weak spots.
|Date
|Match No.
|Teams
|Venue
|August 29, 2025
|Match 1
|Telugu Titans vs Tamil Thalaivas
|Rajiv Gandhi Indoor Stadium, Vizag
|August 30, 2025
|Match 3
|Telugu Titans vs UP Yoddhas
|Rajiv Gandhi Indoor Stadium, Vizag
|September 04, 2025
|Match 13
|Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Telugu Titans
|Rajiv Gandhi Indoor Stadium, Vizag
|September 07, 2025
|Match 19
|Bengal Warriorz vs Telugu Titans
|Rajiv Gandhi Indoor Stadium, Vizag
|September 10, 2025
|Match 25
|U Mumba vs Telugu Titans
|Rajiv Gandhi Indoor Stadium, Vizag
|September 13, 2025
|Match 32
|Puneri Paltan vs Telugu Titans
|SMS Indoor stadium, Jaipur
|September 15, 2025
|Match 34
|Bengaluru Bulls vs Telugu Titans
|SMS Indoor stadium, Jaipur
|September 17, 2025
|Match 37
|Telugu Titans vs Dabang Delhi K.C.
|SMS Indoor stadium, Jaipur
|September 19, 2025
|Match 42
|Tamil Thalaivas vs Telugu Titans
|SMS Indoor stadium, Jaipur
|September 23, 2025
|Match 47
|Gujarat Giants vs Telugu Titans
|SMS Indoor stadium, Jaipur
|September 30, 2025
|Match 55
|Telugu Titans vs Patna Pirates
|SDAT Multi purpose Indoor Stadium, Chennai
|October 05, 2025
|Match 65
|UP Yoddhas vs Telugu Titans
|SDAT Multi purpose Indoor Stadium, Chennai
|October 08, 2025
|Match 71
|Telugu Titans vs Haryana Steelers
|SDAT Multi purpose Indoor Stadium, Chennai
|October 15, 2025
|Match 85
|Telugu Titans vs Bengal Warriorz
|Thyagaraj Indoor Stadium, Delhi
|October 16, 2025
|Match 89
|Telugu Titans vs U Mumba
|Thyagaraj Indoor Stadium, Delhi
|October 18, 2025
|Match 95
|Telugu Titans vs Puneri Paltan
|Thyagaraj Indoor Stadium, Delhi
|October 19, 2025
|Match 97
|Telugu Titans vs Gujarat Giants
|Thyagaraj Indoor Stadium, Delhi
|October 22, 2025
|Match 103
|Haryana Steelers vs Telugu Titans
|Thyagaraj Indoor Stadium, Delhi
Telugu Titans full squad
