HIL 2026: Full schedule, format, teams, match timings and live streaming

Hockey India on Monday announced the schedule for the 2026 edition of the Hockey India League, confirming dates and venues for both the men’s and women’s competitions. The men’s tournament will start on January 3, 2026, at the Mayor Radhakrishnan Hockey Stadium in Chennai, with Tamil Nadu Dragons taking on Hyderabad Toofans in the opening match.
The opening leg will run in Chennai from January 3 to 9, followed by fixtures in Ranchi from January 11 to 16, and Bhubaneswar from January 17 to 26. Meanwhile, the women’s competition will begin earlier, on December 28, 2025, at the Marang Gomke Jaipal Singh Munda AstroTurf Stadium in Ranchi, where Ranchi Royals will face SG Pipers. The release of the full schedule marks another step in Hockey India’s plan to organise a structured season for both men’s and women’s leagues, showcasing top domestic and international talent.
HIL 2026: Full list of teams
Men’s Teams
- JSW Soorma Hockey Club
- Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers
- Tamil Nadu Dragons
- Hyderabad Toofans
- Ranchi Royals
- Vedanta Kalinga Lancers
- SG Pipers (Delhi SG Pipers)
- HIL Governing Council (formerly UP Rudras)
Women’s Teams
- JSW Soorma Hockey Club
- Delhi SG Pipers
- Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers
- Ranchi Royals
HIL 2026: Format
The Hockey India League (HIL) 2026 will follow a multi-leg league-cum-knockout format for both the men’s and women’s competitions. Each event will feature six teams, with every franchise playing against all others in a round-robin stage spread across three legs hosted in Chennai, Ranchi and Bhubaneswar. Teams will earn points for wins and draws, and the top four from the standings will advance to the semifinals. The winners of the semifinals will contest the final to determine the champions, while the remaining sides will play classification matches for placement.
HIL 2026: Full schedule
Men’s bracket
|Date
|Match
|Venue
|Time (IST)
|Jan 3, 2026
|Tamil Nadu Dragons vs Hyderabad Toofans
|Chennai
|20:15
|Jan 4, 2026
|JSW Soorma Hockey Club vs Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers
|Chennai
|18:15
|Jan 4, 2026
|Vedanta Kalinga Lancers vs Ranchi Royals
|Chennai
|20:15
|Jan 5, 2026
|SG Pipers vs HIL GC
|Chennai
|20:15
|Jan 6, 2026
|Tamil Nadu Dragons vs JSW Soorma Hockey Club
|Chennai
|20:15
|Jan 7, 2026
|HIL GC vs Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers
|Chennai
|18:15
|Jan 7, 2026
|Hyderabad Toofans vs Ranchi Royals
|Chennai
|20:15
|Jan 8, 2026
|Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers vs Vedanta Kalinga Lancers
|Chennai
|20:15
|Jan 9, 2026
|Hyderabad Toofans vs JSW Soorma Hockey Club
|Chennai
|18:15
|Jan 9, 2026
|Tamil Nadu Dragons vs SG Pipers
|Chennai
|20:15
|Jan 10, 2026
|Rest Day
|-
|-
|Jan 11, 2026
|HIL GC vs Vedanta Kalinga Lancers
|Ranchi
|18:15
|Jan 11, 2026
|Ranchi Royals vs Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers
|Ranchi
|20:15
|Jan 12, 2026
|SG Pipers vs Hyderabad Toofans
|Ranchi
|18:15
|Jan 12, 2026
|HIL GC vs Tamil Nadu Dragons
|Ranchi
|20:15
|Jan 13, 2026
|Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers vs Tamil Nadu Dragons
|Ranchi
|20:15
|Jan 14, 2026
|Hyderabad Toofans vs Vedanta Kalinga Lancers
|Ranchi
|18:15
|Jan 14, 2026
|Ranchi Royals vs SG Pipers
|Ranchi
|20:15
|Jan 15, 2026
|JSW Soorma Hockey Club vs HIL GC
|Ranchi
|20:15
|Jan 16, 2026
|Ranchi Royals vs JSW Soorma Hockey Club
|Ranchi
|20:15
|Jan 17, 2026
|Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers vs Hyderabad Toofans
|Bhubaneswar
|18:15
|Jan 17, 2026
|Vedanta Kalinga Lancers vs SG Pipers
|Bhubaneswar
|20:15
|Jan 18, 2026
|SG Pipers vs Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers
|Bhubaneswar
|18:15
|Jan 18, 2026
|Vedanta Kalinga Lancers vs Tamil Nadu Dragons
|Bhubaneswar
|20:15
|Jan 19, 2026
|HIL GC vs Ranchi Royals
|Bhubaneswar
|18:15
|Jan 20, 2026
|Hyderabad Toofans vs HIL GC
|Bhubaneswar
|18:15
|Jan 20, 2026
|Vedanta Kalinga Lancers vs JSW Soorma Hockey Club
|Bhubaneswar
|20:15
|Jan 21, 2026
|Tamil Nadu Dragons vs Ranchi Royals
|Bhubaneswar
|20:15
|Jan 22, 2026
|JSW Soorma Hockey Club vs SG Pipers
|Bhubaneswar
|20:15
|Jan 23, 2026
|Qualifier 1
|Bhubaneswar
|18:15
|Jan 23, 2026
|Eliminator
|Bhubaneswar
|20:15
|Jan 24, 2026
|Rest Day
|-
|-
|Jan 25, 2026
|Qualifier 2
|Bhubaneswar
|18:00
|Jan 26, 2026
|3rd/4th Place Match
|Bhubaneswar
|18:15
|Jan 26, 2026
|Final
|Bhubaneswar
|20:15
Women’s bracket
|Date
|Match
|Venue
|Time (IST)
|Dec 28, 2025
|Ranchi Royals vs SG Pipers
|Ranchi
|19:30
|Dec 29, 2025
|JSW Soorma Hockey Club vs Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers
|Ranchi
|19:30
|Dec 30, 2025
|Ranchi Royals vs Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers
|Ranchi
|19:30
|Dec 31, 2025
|SG Pipers vs JSW Soorma Hockey Club
|Ranchi
|19:30
|Jan 1, 2026
|SG Pipers vs Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers
|Ranchi
|19:30
|Jan 2, 2026
|Ranchi Royals vs JSW Soorma Hockey Club
|Ranchi
|19:30
|Jan 3, 2026
|JSW Soorma Hockey Club vs SG Pipers
|Ranchi
|17:30
|Jan 4, 2026
|Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers vs Ranchi Royals
|Ranchi
|16:00
|Jan 5, 2026
|JSW Soorma Hockey Club vs Ranchi Royals
|Ranchi
|18:00
|Jan 6, 2026
|SG Pipers vs Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers
|Ranchi
|18:00
|Jan 7, 2026
|Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers vs JSW Soorma Hockey Club
|Ranchi
|16:00
|Jan 8, 2026
|SG Pipers vs Ranchi Royals
|Ranchi
|18:00
|Jan 9, 2026
|Rest Day
|-
|-
|Jan 10, 2026
|Final
|Ranchi
|20:15
HIL 2026: Live streaming and telecast details
When will HIL 2026 matches begin?
The HIL 2026 matches for the men’s bracket will begin on January 3, 2026, while the women’s bracket matches will start on December 28, 2025.
What are the venues for HIL 2026 matches?
The HIL 2026 matches for the men’s bracket will take place in Chennai, Ranchi and Bhubaneswar, while all matches of the women’s bracket will be played in Ranchi.
When will the final of HIL 2026 be played?
The HIL 2026 final for the men’s bracket will be played on January 26 in Bhubaneswar, while the women’s final will be held on January 10 in Ranchi.
Where to watch the live telecast of HIL 2026 matches in India?
The live telecast of all HIL 2026 matches will be available on Sony Sports Network in India.
Where to watch the live streaming of HIL 2026 matches in India?
The live streaming of all HIL 2026 matches will be available on the Sony LIV app and website in India.