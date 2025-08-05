PKL 2025: Gujarat Giants full squad, schedule and live streaming details

The Gujarat Giants have left no stone unturned in their quest for a maiden PKL title. Their most sensational move is bringing in Iranian powerhouse Mohammadreza Shadloui for a record ₹2.23 crore after his stellar MVP season — which significantly upgrades their defence and adds raiding versatility. The Giants have retained explosive raiders like Rakesh Sungroya and Parteek Dahiya, and have further deepened their bench by recruiting experienced campaigner Ajith V Kumar.
The squad boasts promising young raiders and a new coaching set-up led by Jaivir Sharma, making them a dangerous dark horse this season. While the wholesale squad overhaul could pose early chemistry challenges, Gujarat’s blend of star talent and hungry young guns makes them one of the most exciting prospects to watch in PKL 2025.
PKL 2025: Gujarat Giants full squad
Himanshu Singh, Himanshu, Parteek Dahiya, Rakesh, Mohammadreza Shadloui Chiyaneh, Shubham Kumar, Lucky Sharma, Nitin Panwar, Milad Jabbari, Rohit Kumar, Ajith V Kumar, Visvanth V, Amit, Sumit, Himanshu Yadav, Ankit, K Harish
PKL 2025: Gujarat Giants full schedule
|Date
|Match No
|Team 1
|Team 2
|Venue
|August 30, 2025
|4
|U Mumba
|Gujarat Giants
|Rajiv Gandhi Indoor Stadium, Vizag
|September 01, 2025
|8
|Puneri Paltan
|Gujarat Giants
|Rajiv Gandhi Indoor Stadium, Vizag
|September 06, 2025
|18
|Tamil Thalaivas
|Gujarat Giants
|Rajiv Gandhi Indoor Stadium, Vizag
|September 09, 2025
|24
|Gujarat Giants
|Jaipur Pink Panthers
|Rajiv Gandhi Indoor Stadium, Vizag
|September 11, 2025
|28
|Dabang Delhi K.C.
|Gujarat Giants
|Rajiv Gandhi Indoor Stadium, Vizag
|September 15, 2025
|33
|Gujarat Giants
|Haryana Steelers
|SMS Indoor Stadium, Jaipur
|September 22, 2025
|45
|Gujarat Giants
|Bengaluru Bulls
|SMS Indoor Stadium, Jaipur
|September 23, 2025
|47
|Gujarat Giants
|Telugu Titans
|SMS Indoor Stadium, Jaipur
|September 29, 2025
|53
|UP Yoddhas
|Gujarat Giants
|SDAT Multi Purpose Indoor Stadium, Chennai
|October 02, 2025
|60
|Gujarat Giants
|U Mumba
|SDAT Multi Purpose Indoor Stadium, Chennai
|October 04, 2025
|64
|Gujarat Giants
|Bengal Warriorz
|SDAT Multi Purpose Indoor Stadium, Chennai
|October 09, 2025
|74
|Gujarat Giants
|UP Yoddhas
|SDAT Multi Purpose Indoor Stadium, Chennai
|October 10, 2025
|75
|Gujarat Giants
|Dabang Delhi K.C.
|SDAT Multi Purpose Indoor Stadium, Chennai
|October 14, 2025
|83
|Patna Pirates
|Gujarat Giants
|Thyagaraj Indoor Stadium, Delhi
|October 15, 2025
|87
|Gujarat Giants
|Tamil Thalaivas
|Thyagaraj Indoor Stadium, Delhi
|October 19, 2025
|97
|Telugu Titans
|Gujarat Giants
|Thyagaraj Indoor Stadium, Delhi
|October 21, 2025
|102
|Haryana Steelers
|Gujarat Giants
|Thyagaraj Indoor Stadium, Delhi
|October 23, 2025
|106
|Bengaluru Bulls
|Gujarat Giants
|Thyagaraj Indoor Stadium, Delhi
When will PKL 2025 begin?
PKL 2025 will begin on August 29 at the Rajiv Gandhi Indoor Stadium in Vizag.
When will Gujarat Giants play their first match in PKL 2025?
Gujarat Giants will start their PKL 2025 campaign against U Mumba on August 30 at the Rajiv Gandhi Indoor Stadium in Vizag.
How many matches will Gujarat Giants play in PKL 2025?
Gujarat Giants will play a total of 18 matches in their PKL 2025 campaign during the league stages.
Where to watch live telecast of Gujarat Giants matches in PKL 2025 in India?
All the PKL 2025 matches of Gujarat Giants will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network in India.
Where to watch live streaming of Gujarat Giants matches in PKL 2025 in India?
All the PKL 2025 matches of Gujarat Giants will stream live on the JioHotstar app and website in India.