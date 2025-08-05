Tuesday, August 05, 2025 | 04:05 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
PKL 2025: Gujarat Giants full squad, schedule and live streaming details

PKL 2025: Gujarat Giants full squad, schedule and live streaming details

Gujarat Giants will start their PKL 2025 campaign against U Mumba on August 30 at Rajiv Gandhi Indoor Stadium in Vizag

Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
Last Updated : Aug 05 2025 | 4:01 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Gujarat Giants have left no stone unturned in their quest for a maiden PKL title. Their most sensational move is bringing in Iranian powerhouse Mohammadreza Shadloui for a record ₹2.23 crore after his stellar MVP season — which significantly upgrades their defence and adds raiding versatility. The Giants have retained explosive raiders like Rakesh Sungroya and Parteek Dahiya, and have further deepened their bench by recruiting experienced campaigner Ajith V Kumar. 
 
The squad boasts promising young raiders and a new coaching set-up led by Jaivir Sharma, making them a dangerous dark horse this season. While the wholesale squad overhaul could pose early chemistry challenges, Gujarat’s blend of star talent and hungry young guns makes them one of the most exciting prospects to watch in PKL 2025.
 

Himanshu Singh, Himanshu, Parteek Dahiya, Rakesh, Mohammadreza Shadloui Chiyaneh, Shubham Kumar, Lucky Sharma, Nitin Panwar, Milad Jabbari, Rohit Kumar, Ajith V Kumar, Visvanth V, Amit, Sumit, Himanshu Yadav, Ankit, K Harish

PKL 2025: Gujarat Giants full schedule

Date Match No Team 1 Team 2 Venue
August 30, 2025 4 U Mumba Gujarat Giants Rajiv Gandhi Indoor Stadium, Vizag
September 01, 2025 8 Puneri Paltan Gujarat Giants Rajiv Gandhi Indoor Stadium, Vizag
September 06, 2025 18 Tamil Thalaivas Gujarat Giants Rajiv Gandhi Indoor Stadium, Vizag
September 09, 2025 24 Gujarat Giants Jaipur Pink Panthers Rajiv Gandhi Indoor Stadium, Vizag
September 11, 2025 28 Dabang Delhi K.C. Gujarat Giants Rajiv Gandhi Indoor Stadium, Vizag
September 15, 2025 33 Gujarat Giants Haryana Steelers SMS Indoor Stadium, Jaipur
September 22, 2025 45 Gujarat Giants Bengaluru Bulls SMS Indoor Stadium, Jaipur
September 23, 2025 47 Gujarat Giants Telugu Titans SMS Indoor Stadium, Jaipur
September 29, 2025 53 UP Yoddhas Gujarat Giants SDAT Multi Purpose Indoor Stadium, Chennai
October 02, 2025 60 Gujarat Giants U Mumba SDAT Multi Purpose Indoor Stadium, Chennai
October 04, 2025 64 Gujarat Giants Bengal Warriorz SDAT Multi Purpose Indoor Stadium, Chennai
October 09, 2025 74 Gujarat Giants UP Yoddhas SDAT Multi Purpose Indoor Stadium, Chennai
October 10, 2025 75 Gujarat Giants Dabang Delhi K.C. SDAT Multi Purpose Indoor Stadium, Chennai
October 14, 2025 83 Patna Pirates Gujarat Giants Thyagaraj Indoor Stadium, Delhi
October 15, 2025 87 Gujarat Giants Tamil Thalaivas Thyagaraj Indoor Stadium, Delhi
October 19, 2025 97 Telugu Titans Gujarat Giants Thyagaraj Indoor Stadium, Delhi
October 21, 2025 102 Haryana Steelers Gujarat Giants Thyagaraj Indoor Stadium, Delhi
October 23, 2025 106 Bengaluru Bulls Gujarat Giants Thyagaraj Indoor Stadium, Delhi

PKL 2025: Live streaming and telecast details of all Gujarat Giants matches

When will PKL 2025 begin? 
PKL 2025 will begin on August 29 at the Rajiv Gandhi Indoor Stadium in Vizag.
 
When will Gujarat Giants play their first match in PKL 2025? 
Gujarat Giants will start their PKL 2025 campaign against U Mumba on August 30 at the Rajiv Gandhi Indoor Stadium in Vizag.
 
How many matches will Gujarat Giants play in PKL 2025? 
Gujarat Giants will play a total of 18 matches in their PKL 2025 campaign during the league stages.
 
Where to watch live telecast of Gujarat Giants matches in PKL 2025 in India? 
All the PKL 2025 matches of Gujarat Giants will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network in India.
 
Where to watch live streaming of Gujarat Giants matches in PKL 2025 in India? 
All the PKL 2025 matches of Gujarat Giants will stream live on the JioHotstar app and website in India.

First Published: Aug 05 2025 | 4:00 PM IST

