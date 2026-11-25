The government does not view Sarvam AI’s decision of hosting Chinese artificial intelligence (AI) models as a violation of the principles of the India AI Mission, the Union Electronics and Information Technology ministry’s secretary S Krishnan said on Wednesday.

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of the launch of Chariot One, an audio-native AI model developed by Chariot (formerly Gan.ai), he said that just hosting open-source open-weight AI models, including Sarvam’s own, in order to make sure they are able to provide AI services from India was not a violation of either India AI Mission’s principles or misuse of the incentives provided by the Centre.

“With the support that they have received from us, they first brought out a 105-billion parameter and few other (AI) models. In addition, we are continuing to support them as they work towards a trillion-parameter model,” he said.

Sarvam, the Bengaluru-based AI-unicorn, was one of the first startups selected under the ₹10,372 crore India AI Mission to build an indigenous AI model.

Earlier this month, the company said it was launching Token Factory, an interference platform which would offer an assortment of AI models, including DeepSeek, GLM, Kimi, and Google’s Gemma.

The startup, however, was criticised for selling access to Chinese models, while also being selected by the government to build an indigenous AI model.

Krishnan on Wednesday, however, defended the move and said that the work on development of the indigenous frontier AI model was completely different from the access to AI model offering of Sarvam.

“After all, all AI companies also require revenue and a way in which they can monetise. A lot of other such experiments have been tried. Internally within the government as well, we are using some of these services,” Krishnan said.