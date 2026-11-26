As more consumers turn to AI tools such as ChatGPT, Gemini and Perplexity to research products and services, most Indian brands risk being left out because their websites are not built for AI systems to read, according to a new report.

A survey of 951 mid-market and enterprise brands by AI visibility company Publive and the Internet and Mobile Association of India (IAMAI) found that 94 per cent failed to clear both basic benchmarks for AI visibility. Only one brand achieved strong AI consumption readiness.

Titled Can AI Read India Inc.? India AI Visibility Benchmark 2026, the study audited websites across automotive, business-to-business (B2B) software-as-a-service (SaaS), consumer durables, financial services and hotels in July 2026 to assess what AI crawlers actually receive when they visit them.

Around 80 per cent of brands fell below the healthy readability benchmark, while 82 per cent had inadequate consumption readiness. Nearly 69 per cent failed on both counts. For the median brand, only 16 per cent of what an AI bot downloads is actual content. The remaining 84 per cent is code and markup.

One reason is the widespread use of JavaScript to load website content. While a page may appear complete to a human visitor, AI crawlers that do not execute JavaScript may receive only part of its content, or nothing at all.

The study found that 48 brands served AI bots no readable text, while another 149 delivered less than half the words on their websites.

Structured data missing across nearly half of brands

The report highlighted that the absence of structured data, also known as schema markup, emerged as a significant weakness. Schema markup consists of machine-readable labels that help AI systems understand what a webpage contains, who published it and the context of the information. As many as 450 out of 939 with complete readability results, had no structured data markup.

A further 29 brands had structured data that was not visible to AI crawlers, while 23 had only partially visible markup.

Website response times were also a concern as the median website took 1.3 seconds to respond to an AI bot, against the study's benchmark of half a second. Around 78 per cent of brands were slower than this threshold, while 9 per cent took more than five seconds.

The consumption assessment, which examines whether content reaches AI systems in a usable form, showed similarly weak results. Of the 951 brands, 242, or 25 per cent, were in the critical category, where AI may be blocked or unable to read the content. Another 540, or 57 per cent, had partial readiness with significant gaps.

Only 168 brands were in the good category, while one achieved a strong score of 90 or above.

Token efficiency was the most widespread problem identified by the study. It measures how much of the material downloaded by an AI bot is actual content rather than code, scripts and other technical elements. As many as 833 brands, or 88 per cent, fell below the study's healthy benchmark.

The report recommends that at least 80 per cent of the downloaded material should comprise content. However, the median Indian brand website had a content share of just 16 per cent.

Automotive and B2B SaaS among weakest performers

The report highlighted that B2B SaaS had the highest proportion of brands below the healthy readability benchmark, at 87 per cent, followed by automotive at 86 per cent. Consumer durables recorded 79 per cent, hotels 78 per cent and financial services 74 per cent.

Automotive emerged as the weakest performer on several parameters. Its median readability score was 43, against the healthy benchmark of 80. Around 59 per cent of automotive brands had no schema markup, while only 3 per cent cleared both foundational benchmarks.

Financial services performed relatively better, with 12 per cent of brands clearing both benchmarks. It also had the lowest proportion of brands without schema markup, at 38 per cent.

Consumer durables, meanwhile, had the weakest token efficiency, with a median score of 11 against the target of 80.

Fixing websites may not require a complete rebuild

The report argues that companies do not necessarily need to redesign their websites to address these shortcomings. It identifies four priority interventions:

making website text readable to AI bots,

reducing code and markup bloat,

adding structured data and

ensuring that content can be accessed without JavaScript while allowing AI crawlers to reach the website

Its modelling suggests that adding structured data alone could move 86 per cent of critically rated brands out of the critical category. The report describes this as the largest improvement from a single intervention in its simulation.

The report also suggests that companies need to distinguish between conventional website performance and AI readiness. A website that performs well for human visitors may not necessarily deliver its content in a format that AI systems can retrieve and process. The study argues that companies should address website readability and content delivery before investing heavily in monitoring AI-generated answers or building content programmes for these platforms.