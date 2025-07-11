Friday, July 11, 2025 | 12:20 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Technology / Tech News / Ghost of Yotei gameplay revealed, coming to PS5 on October 2: Watch it here

Ghost of Yotei gameplay revealed, coming to PS5 on October 2: Watch it here

Sony has offered a closer look at Ghost of Yotei, a PS5-exclusive samurai action game launching October 2, with open-world exploration, cinematic combat, and folklore-inspired storytelling

Image

Aashish Kumar Shrivastava New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 11 2025 | 12:19 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Sony has officially revealed Ghost of Yotei, a new samurai action-adventure game exclusive to the PlayStation 5. The game will launch worldwide on October 2, and is being developed by Sucker Punch Productions, the team behind the critically acclaimed Ghost of Tsushima. This standalone sequel brings a new character, story, and setting, but retains the cinematic combat and open-world gameplay fans loved in the original.
 
During a dedicated showcase event, Sony gave a first look at the upcoming title’s gameplay, visuals, and story direction.

What’s the game about?

Ghost of Yotei follows Atsu, a ronin (a samurai without a master) who sets out on a mission to hunt down six outlaws responsible for her family’s death. The story draws inspiration from Japanese folklore, especially the legend of the onryo, a vengeful spirit — a role Atsu grows into as the plot unfolds.
 
 
Set in Ezo (modern-day Hokkaido) during the year 1603, the game offers an open-world experience that encourages exploration at your own pace. Players will be able to focus on different gameplay aspects depending on what they enjoy most, whether that’s stealth, combat, or story progression. 

Also Read

Helldivers 2 is coming to Xbox

Sony PlayStation to release its Helldivers 2 game on Xbox: What it means

streaming services, cable operators, OTT users

PlayboxTV to invest nearly ₹25 cr in content arm, eyes ₹100 cr ARR

Death Stranding 2: On the Beach

Death Stranding 2 storyline reportedly leaked ahead of June 26 launch

PS Plus Extra and Premium game catalogue for June (Image: Sony)

Sony announces PlayStation Plus game catalogue for June: Check list here

Xiaomi SU7 Ultra (Image: Gran Turismo)

Xiaomi SU7 Ultra EV coming to Gran Turismo 7 on PS5 and PS4: What to expect

Key features and visual styles

Combat in Ghost of Yotei is designed to feel like a classic samurai film. The developers say the goal is to replicate the tension and precision of swordfighting, supported by rich visuals and atmospheric environments. This time, you’ll also have a wolf companion that fights alongside you.
 
The game includes multiple cinematic visual modes:
Kurosawa Mode: Black-and-white filter inspired by legendary filmmaker Akira Kurosawa.
Miike Mode: Intense, close-up, and bloody action, named after director Takashi Miike.
Watanabe Mode: A laid-back, lo-fi look inspired by Shinichirō Watanabe, known for Samurai Champloo.
 
There’s also an expanded photo mode, giving players tools to capture and share the game’s detailed environments and action sequences. 

Special edition PS5 and limited accessories

Alongside the game, Sony will launch a limited-edition PS5 console and accessories themed around Ghost of Yotei. Details on pricing and availability are expected closer to the launch date.

Ghost of Yotei: Gameplay

More From This Section

Veo 3

Google Gemini can now turn your photos into videos with audio: Check how

Microsoft BSOD screen

Microsoft's Windows 11 update revamps BSOD with black, brings new tools

Nothing Phone 3 and Headphone 1

Nothing to host India-exclusive Phone 3 'drop event' on July 12: Details

Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 and Watch 8 Classic

Samsung opens pre-orders for Galaxy Watch 8 series in India: Check offers

Garena Free Fire Max

Garena Free Fire Max: Here are July 11 redeem codes to win rewards, emotes

Topics : Sony PlayStation Gaming

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 11 2025 | 12:19 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayGLEN Industries IPO AllotmentHCL Tech Q1 Results PreviewQ1 Results TodayRishabh Pant Injury UpdateUAE Golden VisaSmart Coworking Spaces IPOUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon