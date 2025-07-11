Friday, July 11, 2025 | 01:40 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
iOS 26 to bring Apple Games, Preview app to iPhone's Home Screen: Features

Two new apps are coming to iPhone's Home Screen with iOS 26: Apple Games and Preview, expanding media, gaming, and productivity features

Sweta Kumari New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 11 2025 | 1:39 PM IST

Apple’s iOS 26 update is set to introduce two major new apps to the iPhone Home Screen: Apple Games, a dedicated hub for gaming, and Preview, a utility for managing PDFs and images. These additions are designed to enhance how users engage with content and documents across iPhone, iPad, and Mac devices.
 
Alongside these apps, iOS 26 will also feature a new Liquid Glass design, which brings a refreshed look to the interface with translucent, fluid elements — marking one of the most significant visual redesigns in recent iOS history. 
 

Apple Games app: New Gaming hub

Gaming on iPhone is set to become more unified with the launch of the Apple Games app in iOS 26. As per reports, this app will serve as a centralised platform for all games, positioned alongside Apple’s other content services like Music, TV, and Books.
 
The app’s main interface is built around a Home view, designed to help users quickly access their games, discover new titles, and keep up with in-game events.

“The Home tab keeps you connected to the games you love, recommends new games, and makes jumping back into all your favourites easy. Browse cannot-miss events from your games, and get personalised suggestions for what to play next.”
 
In addition to the Home tab, the app will feature three more sections:
  • Arcade: A space that replicates the Apple Arcade experience found in the App Store.
  • Play Together: A social hub for multiplayer gaming, friend challenges, and Game Centre integration.
  • Library: A comprehensive view of installed games, achievements, and play history.

Preview App: macOS utility comes to iPhone

iOS 26 will also mark the arrival of the Preview app on iPhone and iPad. Previously a staple on macOS, Preview is a lightweight yet powerful tool for handling PDFs and images.
 
The app provides a dedicated interface for managing documents, and is designed to integrate seamlessly with iCloud, local storage, and the Files app. Key capabilities include:
  • Opening PDFs and images from various sources.
  • Editing tools such as crop, rotate, resize, and markup.
  • Autofill support for PDF forms.
  • Built-in document scanner.
  • Option to create new images from clipboard content or scratch.
Preview will take advantage of iOS 26’s updated document browser, offering an upgraded experience suited for both everyday users and professionals.
 

First Published: Jul 11 2025 | 1:39 PM IST

