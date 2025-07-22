Tuesday, July 22, 2025 | 12:26 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Moto 360 smartwatch to return in 2025 with dual OS and new design: Report

Moto 360 2nd Generation smartwatch

Sweta Kumari New Delhi
Last Updated : Jul 22 2025 | 12:25 PM IST

Motorola is reportedly planning a 2025 relaunch of its Moto 360 smartwatch, one of the earliest round-faced smartwatches to run Android Wear. According to Android Headlines, the upcoming Moto 360 is expected to feature a hybrid dual operating system setup, combining Google’s Wear OS in Smart Mode and a Real-Time Operating System (RTOS) in Power Saver Mode. This approach could bring smarter features without compromising battery life, a method recently adopted by OnePlus in its smartwatch range.

Moto 360 smartwatch: What to expect

The leaked renders show that the 2025 Moto 360 will retain its signature circular display with hour and minute markers on the bezel. Unlike Motorola's square Moto Watch Fit, this version sticks to the classic round shape. The device includes a rotating crown at the 2 o'clock position with the Motorola "M" logo and a secondary button at 4 o'clock—similar in design to the OnePlus Watch 3. It is expected to be offered in five colour options. 
 
Motorola's recent smartwatches have used the proprietary Moto Watch OS, which is optimised for speed and battery efficiency but offers limited app support. The new Moto 360, however, is expected to switch between two operating systems:
 
Smart Mode (Wear OS): Offers access to apps, notifications, and features through Google’s ecosystem. 
Power Saver Mode (RTOS): Switches to a lightweight real-time OS that enables basic tasks such as fitness tracking, media control, and Bluetooth calling while conserving battery.

This hybrid OS system is designed to balance performance and battery life, making the device more versatile for all-day use. 

A brief history of Moto 360

The Moto 360 was first launched in 2014 and was among the earliest Android Wear smartwatches, debuting alongside models from Samsung and LG. It stood out for its round design, despite criticism over its “flat tyre” display cut-out at the bottom. Motorola released two generations of the Moto 360 before discontinuing the lineup in 2017.
 
In 2019, the Moto 360 resurfaced under the brand eBuyNow through a licensing deal, though Motorola was no longer directly involved in its production. The 2025 version marks the company’s return to the Moto 360 line, promising a refreshed design and smarter OS functionality. 
 
The smartwatch is expected to launch later this year.

Topics : Motorola smartwatches Moto G OnePlus in India

First Published: Jul 22 2025 | 12:25 PM IST

