Tuesday, July 22, 2025 | 01:39 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Technology / Tech News / Chrome on iOS now allows easy switching between work, personal accounts

Chrome on iOS now allows easy switching between work, personal accounts

Google Chrome adds seamless account switching on iOS, letting users move between personal and corporate accounts without logging out. Also introduces URL filtering for enterprise security

Chrome on iOS' new feature (Image: Google)

Chrome on iOS (Image: Google)

Aashish Kumar Shrivastava New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 22 2025 | 1:37 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Google has introduced a new feature in Chrome for iOS that allows users to switch between personal and corporate Google accounts without logging in and out. According to a blog post by Google, the move is aimed at simplifying workflows for users managing both personal and work-related tasks on their iPhones. The update also enhances security by keeping managed (corporate) account data separate from personal usage.
 
With this update, users can access company resources securely through their work accounts, even on personal devices, without going through the process of logging out from one account and logging in to another.
 

How to switch between personal and corporate accounts on Chrome for iOS:

  • Open the Chrome browser on your iPhone.
  • Tap the profile picture in the top-right corner.
  • A pop-up will display all the Google accounts signed in on the device.
  • Select the desired account to switch.
Earlier, switching between a personal and a work Google account on Chrome required signing out of one before logging into the other. Now, users can toggle between them instantly.

Also Read

Premiumsearch engine, browsers

The AI browser market turns a new page: What are users getting now?

PremiumComet, AI browser, web browser

Worldwide, it's an artificial intelligence-powered way to browse the web

Google Chrome

Google Chrome to drop support for old Android devices: Check compatibility

ASUS Chromebook CX14

ASUS Chromebook CX14 launched in India starting at Rs 18,990: Check specs

Microsoft

Facing troubles with Google Chrome on Windows? Check reason and workaround

 
Google has not yet announced a similar feature for Android devices.

URL filtering for iOS

In addition to account switching, Chrome on iOS is also getting URL filtering support, a feature already available on desktop and Android. This tool lets enterprises block or redirect access to certain websites, such as unauthorised AI tools, while guiding users to approved or safer alternatives.

Pixel 10 Pro teased ahead of launch

Separately, Google has confirmed that its Pixel 10 series will launch in India on August 21, a day after the global “Made by Google” event. The company has also shared the first official image of the Pixel 10 Pro in a new “Moonstone” colour through an email to Google Store subscribers.

More From This Section

Apple Intelligence

Inside Apple's new AI models: How it works, where it gets its training data

Moto 360 2nd Generation smartwatch

Moto 360 smartwatch to return in 2025 with dual OS and new design: Report

BGMI

Krafton releases more redeem codes for BGMI: How to claim in-game rewards

Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 and Watch 8 Classic

Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 series now available in India: Check price, offers

Samsung galaxy Buds 3 Pro

Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 FE may resemble premium Buds 3 Pro: What to expect

Topics : Google Google Chrome Apple iOS

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 22 2025 | 1:37 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesParliament monsoon session LIVEStock to Watch TodayJagdeep Dhankhar ResignsQ1 Results TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayDividend Stocks TodayBGMI Redeem CodeUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon