Lenovo Tech World 2024: New AI agent, ThinkPad AI laptop and more announced

Powered by Intel Core Ultra 200V series processors, the new Lenovo ThinkPad X1 2-in-1 Gen 10 Aura Edition laptop will offer Microsoft's Copilot+ AI experience as well as Lenovo's own suite of AI tools

Harsh Shivam New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Oct 16 2024 | 2:51 PM IST

At its Tech World 2024 event, China’s Lenovo announced several new artificial intelligence innovations, including Lenovo AI Now, an artificial intelligence agent that can transform a PC into a personal assistant. Lenovo also introduced its Learning Zone educational software platform, featuring a suite of AI-powered tools. Additionally, the company unveiled its new ThinkPad X1 2-in-1 Gen 10 Aura Edition AI laptop and several new proof-of-concept AI devices. Here are the details:

ThinkPad X1 2-in-1 Gen 10 Aura Edition: Details

The new Lenovo ThinkPad X1 2-in-1 Gen 10 Aura Edition is a versatile laptop that can function as a tablet. Powered by Intel Core Ultra 200V series processors, the new Lenovo AI laptop features a dedicated neural processing unit (NPU) capable of performing 48 trillion operations per second (TOPS). While the laptop is set to receive Microsoft’s Copilot+ PC experience with new AI-powered features such as Live Captions and Recall, it also includes its own suite of AI features.
 
As a Lenovo Aura Edition device, the new 2-in-1 laptop features Smart Modes that provide intuitive access through a simple widget for personalising different tasks, such as collaboration, wellness, and privacy. There is also a Smart Share feature that allows quick image sharing with smartphones, and a Smart Care feature that provides instant access to the company’s support tools for problem-solving assistance.

The laptop boasts an up to 2.8K resolution OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and 500 nits peak brightness. It is offered with up to 32GB LPDDR5X dual-channel RAM and up to 2TB PCIe Gen5 SSD. Powered by a 57Whr battery, the device supports Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 5.4. Connectivity options include two Thunderbolt 4 ports, two USB-A 3.2 Gen 1 ports, and an HDMI 2.1 port.

Lenovo AI Now: Details

Lenovo AI Now is the company’s proprietary AI agent, based on a local large language model developed on top of Meta’s Llama 3.1 AI model. This AI agent enables real-time interaction with a user’s personal knowledge base (PKB) using on-device processing. Lenovo stated that users can leverage Lenovo AI Now to automate and simplify various tasks, including document management, online meeting transcriptions, device control, and content generation. The platform’s intuitive AI assistant supports natural language interaction and can be prompted to search for locally stored files or generate summaries. The AI agent also integrates PC assistant functionality, allowing users to adjust device settings via AI prompts.
Lenovo AI Now also provides support for after-sales services, device recommendations, and customer support through Lenovo’s virtual assistant.

Lenovo Learning Zone: Details

Lenovo Learning Zone is the company’s new AI-powered educational platform that offers several AI-driven learning tools. The platform converts study materials into AI Notes and generates AI-powered quizzes. Additionally, it features the Lenovo Smart Scanner for digitising and importing documents.

Lenovo Learning Zone supports synchronisation between PCs and smartphones, allowing users to access learning materials across devices.

AI device: Proof of concepts

At its Tech World 2024 event, Lenovo also showcased several concept devices, including an AI mouse featuring a dedicated button for Lenovo AI Now. There is also an “AI Buddy,” which features a circular display that simulates a sentiment-based user interface to interact with users more personally. This digital assistant can handle scheduling, reminders, and daily tasks, adapting its responses based on the user's preferences.

Other proof-of-concept devices showcased at the event include Home AI Brain and a Super Multi-view 3D Conference Solution.

First Published: Oct 16 2024 | 2:51 PM IST

