Perplexity Comet AI browser app is now available for iPhones: Details

Perplexity’s AI browser, Comet, is now available on iPhones. As per the App Store listing, Comet is an AI-powered browser designed to act as a personal assistant and thinking partner. Perplexity said that the AI-powered browser adapts to how users think and work, and learns habits to help keep them organised. Comet AI browser was released in November last year and is already available on Mac, Windows and Android. It is now rolling out for iPhones running iOS 18 or newer versions.

What is Perplexity’s Comet AI browser

Perplexity describes Comet as a “browser for agentic search”, built to handle multi-step tasks with minimal input from users. Instead of relying only on traditional search queries, Comet uses Perplexity’s AI-powered search engine to generate responses by compiling information from across the web.

Agentic search refers to systems capable of interpreting intent, gathering information from multiple locations and performing chained actions autonomously.

Perplexity’s Comet AI browser: Features

Perplexity said that Comet moves browsing beyond simple page viewing to a more interactive, conversation-driven experience. It is said to bring everything into a single interface that understands user intent, reducing the need to switch between multiple tabs or separate apps. It can handle entire browsing sessions, helping organise tasks, simplify workflows and reduce interruptions, including ads.

The browser is positioned as being useful for comparing products, conducting research or working through more complicated queries. A side-panel assistant can generate page summaries, respond to questions and carry out actions such as booking hotels, sending emails or completing online purchases. There is also an integrated assistant that delivers context-aware responses based on whatever content is currently displayed on the screen.