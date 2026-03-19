Realme launches P4 Lite 5G with 7000mAh battery in India: Check price

Realme has launched the P4 Lite 5G smartphone in India. The smartphone is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chip and packs a 7,000mAh battery. The company claims it can deliver up to 1.47 days of usage on a single charge. Notably, the company also launched the P4 Lite smartphone last month with a UNISOC T7250 chip.

Realme P4 Lite 5G: Price and variants

4GB RAM + 64GB storage: Rs 12,999

4GB RAM + 128GB storage: Rs 13,999

6GB RAM + 128GB storage: Rs 15,999

Colours: Mosaic Green and Mosaic Blue

Realme P4 Lite 5G: Availability and offers

As per the company, the Realme P4 Lite 5G will be available through a limited 12-hour first sale starting March 25. The smartphone can be purchased from Realme’s website, the e-commerce platform Flipkart and select retail stores.

As part of the introductory offer, customers can avail a Rs 1,000 discount, along with an additional Rs 500 off on select bank cards. Realme users can also get an extra Rs 500 exchange bonus on trade-in.

Realme P4 Lite 5G: Details

According to Realme, the P4 Lite 5G sports a 6.8-inch HD+ display with up to a 144Hz refresh rate and 900 nits peak brightness. It is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 processor, paired with a cooling chamber to optimise the thermals of the smartphone during high-performance tasks.

The smartphone boasts a 7,000mAh battery, which the company claims can deliver up to 1.47 days of usage on a single charge. It also supports bypass charging and reverse charging. For photography, the smartphone includes a 13MP rear camera and a 5MP front camera.

The smartphone runs on Realme UI 7 based on Android 16. The company said that the smartphone will receive two years of Android OS updates and three years of security patches.

ALSO READ: Fortnite returns to India for Android users after 6 years of absence The device is 8.4mm thick and carries ArmorShell protection, with MIL-STD-810H military-grade shock resistance. It also carries an IP64 rating for dust and water resistance.

Realme P4 Lite 5G: Specifications