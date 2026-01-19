Lava Blaze Duo 3 launched with dual screen, 50MP Sony camera: Price, specs

6GB RAM + 128GB storage: Rs 16,999

Availability: Starting January 19

The main highlight of the Blaze Duo 3 is its dual-screen setup. On the front, the phone has a 6.67-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. On the back, the phone has a 1.6-inch AMOLED display. This secondary screen can be used to check notifications, control music, preview selfies using the rear camera, and show animations without turning on the main screen.

The Blaze Duo 3 is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7060 processor and comes with 6GB LPDDR5 RAM, along with an additional 6GB of virtual RAM support. Storage is 128GB using UFS 3.1. The Blaze Duo 3 packs a 5000mAh battery with support for 33W wired fast charging.

Lava said the phone will receive one Android OS update and two years of security updates. It ships with Android 15 out of the box.