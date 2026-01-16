BenQ launches 2K gaming monitor in India with 200Hz refresh rate: Features

BenQ has launched its EW270Q gaming monitor in India. The monitor features a 27-inch QHD panel with a 200Hz refresh rate and is aimed at users looking for a mix of gaming, work and media use. It comes with AMD FreeSync Premium support and gets 65W Power Delivery through USB Type-C.

BenQ EW270Q: Price and availability

Priced at Rs 17,990, the monitor is now available both online and offline across the company’s retail channels.

BenQ EW270Q: Details

The BenQ EW270Q comes with a 27-inch IPS panel with a 2560 x 1440 (QHD) resolution. It supports a 200Hz refresh rate along with a 1ms response time, which is intended to reduce motion blur and improve responsiveness in fast-paced games. BenQ also said that the panel covers 90 per cent of the DCI-P3 colour gamut.

ALSO READ: Realme to launch open-ear 'Buds Clip' in India this month: What to expect The monitor supports AMD FreeSync Premium to reduce screen tearing and stutter during gaming. It also includes visual adjustment options such as Game Color Mode, Color Vibrance and Light Tuner, which let users tweak contrast and colour levels depending on the type of content or game being played. One of the key additions is a USB-C port that supports 65W Power Delivery. This allows users to connect a laptop using a single cable for display output, data transfer and charging. Apart from USB-C, the monitor also supports standard display inputs for connecting PCs and consoles. The EW270Q also has dual built-in 5W speakers for audio output.