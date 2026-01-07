CES 2026: ASUS unveils AI-powered laptops, AiOs, desktops, and more

ASUS has unveiled a range of its next-generation computing hardware offerings at CES 2026 . The newly unveiled range of products includes creator-focused laptops and tablets, lightweight Qualcomm Snapdragon-powered laptops, AI-powered desktops and All-in-Ones (AIO), and more. Additionally, the company has unveiled other products like Zephyrus gaming laptops, AR glasses, Swift OLED monitors, and more. Here are the newly unveiled ASUS products:

Everyday AI laptops

ASUS Zenbook DUO

The new Zenbook DUO features a dual-screen design with two 14-inch OLED displays and a 48–144Hz variable refresh rate. ASUS says the redesigned hinge reduces the gap between the screens to improve the dual-screen viewing experience. The laptop is powered by up to Intel Core Ultra X9 Series 3 processors and includes a 99Wh dual-battery setup for extended use.

ASUS Zenbook A16 The Zenbook A16 is a thin-and-light 16-inch laptop powered by the Snapdragon X2 Elite processor. Weighing 1.2kg, it combines a 3K OLED display with high AI performance and all-day battery life, said ASUS, making it suitable for commuters and mobile professionals. ASUS Zenbook A14 The Zenbook A14 (UX3407) is a light Copilot+ PC weighing under 1kg. It is powered by the Snapdragon X2 Elite processor and is claimed to support up to 35 hours of offline video playback. ASUS positions it as a portable laptop for users prioritising mobility and battery life.

All-in-One and home desktops ASUS V400 AiO The ASUS V400 AiO is an all-in-one desktop powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon X platform. It features a 24-inch Full HD display and supports Copilot+ PC features with on-device AI acceleration. ASUS says the system is designed for home and office use with quiet operation and a slim design. ASUS V Series Home Desktop The ASUS V Series Home Desktop lineup includes multiple configurations powered by Intel or AMD Ryzen processors. The desktops can be configured with up to dual NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5060 GPUs and are said to be designed for everyday computing, entertainment, and light creative workloads.

Creator-focused devices ProArt GoPro Edition (PX13) The ProArt GoPro Edition is a 13-inch convertible creator-focused laptop developed in collaboration with GoPro. It is powered by the AMD Ryzen AI Max+ 395 processor and supports up to 128GB unified memory. ASUS highlighted built-in GoPro software integration, a dedicated GoPro hotkey, and tools designed for video editing and on-the-go content creation. It sports a 3K ASUS Lumina OLED touchscreen with stylus support, and weighs 1.39kg. ASUS ProArt PZ14 The ProArt PZ14 is a creator-focused tablet powered by the Snapdragon X2 Elite processor. It features an OLED display and supports ASUS creator apps such as StoryCube and MuseTree. ASUS positions it as a portable device for professional creation workflows. It comes with optional accessories like the ASUS Pen 3.0, a Bluetooth keyboard, and a protective stand cover that supports multiple modes.

ASUS UGen300 USB AI Accelerator The ASUS UGen300 is a USB-C AI accelerator designed to add on-device AI computing to existing PCs. It is powered by the Hailo-10H processor and includes 8GB of dedicated memory. ASUS says it can run large language models and other generative AI workloads locally without relying on cloud processing. ASUS NUC 16 Pro Mini PC The NUC 16 Pro is a compact mini PC aimed at enterprise and AI development use cases. It is powered by up to Intel Core Ultra X9 Series 3 processors. ASUS highlighted local AI model training and support for multiple 4K displays, Wi-Fi 7, and dual SSD storage.