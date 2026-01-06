Tuesday, January 06, 2026 | 05:34 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Technology / Tech News / CES 2026: Google to start rolling out these Gemini features for Google TV

CES 2026: Google to start rolling out these Gemini features for Google TV

At CES 2026, Google previewed a new set of Gemini AI features for Google TV, bringing deeper topic exploration, AI-powered photo tools and voice-based TV controls to select devices this year

Aashish Kumar Shrivastava New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 06 2026 | 5:33 PM IST

Google started rolling out Gemini AI to Google TV back in September, and now at CES 2026, it has previewed a new set of AI features that will arrive on TVs this year. These new features will let users deep-dive into topics, search for and reimagine their personal photos and videos with AI. This appears to shift the user experience from manually navigating TV menus to simply telling the TV what to do. 

New Gemini AI features coming to Google TV

  • New layout: Google has introduced a new visual layout that presents Gemini responses using a mix of images, videos and live sports information, depending on the query.
  • Deep dive: For detailed subjects, the company will roll out “Deep dives,” which offer narrated and interactive explainers designed to simplify complex topics.
  • Natural language search for Google Photos: Gemini is gaining the ability to search within a user’s Google Photos library using natural language, making it easier to find specific people, events or moments.
  • Reimagine: Google is also adding tools such as Photos Remix and immersive slideshow creation for editing and presenting personal photos. It is further expanding creative tools on TV by allowing users to modify personal photos or generate original visual content using features such as Nano Banana and Veo.
  • Changing settings with voice: Gemini will also be able to adjust TV picture and audio settings through voice or text commands, allowing users to make changes such as brightness or dialogue clarity without navigating through settings menus.
 
Google has announced that these features will roll out to select TCL devices first, followed by other Google TV devices over the coming months.
 

Topics : Google CES Gemini AI

First Published: Jan 06 2026 | 5:33 PM IST

