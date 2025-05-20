Tuesday, May 20, 2025 | 04:20 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Nothing's 'true flagship' Phone 3 is set to launch in July: What to expect

Nothing CEO Carl Pei has hinted that the upcoming Phone 3 will see a price hike and might cost consumers somewhere around £800- approximately Rs 90,000

Nothing Phone 3 launch date confirmed

Aashish Kumar Shrivastava New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : May 20 2025 | 4:17 PM IST

London-based consumer technology brand Nothing has confirmed that its next smartphone, the Nothing Phone 3, will launch globally in July 2025. The company describes the device as its first true flagship, featuring premium materials, significant performance improvements, and a software experience that “genuinely levels things up.”
 
Nothing CEO Carl Pei offered a preview of the device during The Android Show: I/O Edition last week. Although the design was blurred out during the presentation, Pei revealed several key insights about the company’s ambitions for the Phone 3. He emphasised that the device represents a serious step forward, saying that Nothing is fully committed to delivering a flagship-grade smartphone experience.
 
 
Pei also hinted at a noticeable increase in pricing, suggesting that the upcoming model could cost around £800 — approximately Rs 90,000. To put that in perspective, the Phone (2) debuted in 2023 with a starting price of Rs 44,999.

Key details of the upcoming smartphone have surfaced in numerous reports ahead of the launch but they haven’t been officially confirmed yet. Here is what consumers can expect from the upcoming Nothing Phone 3.

Nothing Phone 3: What to expect

Smartprix reports that Nothing’s upcoming smartphone, currently believed to be known by the internal codename “Metroid” and product number “A024,” has surfaced in both the GSM database and the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) listings. These sightings have provided early insights into the device’s expected specifications.
 
The Phone 3 is rumoured to debut a redesigned triple-camera system. It is said to feature a larger main sensor and a more prominent periscope-style telephoto lens, enhancing zoom capabilities. Battery capacity is also expected to see a boost, potentially exceeding 5,000mAh — in line with recent trends across Nothing and its sub-brand CMF.
 
Performance-wise, the device may ship with either Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 or the top-tier Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 Elite chipset. It is also anticipated to include up to 12GB of LPDDR5X RAM and 512GB of UFS 4.0 internal storage.
Nothing is likely to preserve its iconic transparent back panel while upgrading to more premium materials, such as a metal frame and glass back.
 
The software will also see a significant shift with deeper AI integration. Carl Pei has hinted at introducing a new layer of AI-driven “interactions” that will launch with Phone 3 and continue evolving.

Topics : Nothing smartphones Carl Pei

First Published: May 20 2025 | 4:17 PM IST

