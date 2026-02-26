Samsung Galaxy Buds 4 series launched: What's new, India pricing, offers

Samsung launched the Galaxy Buds 4 series alongside its Galaxy S26 series smartphones on February 25 at the Unpacked event. Samsung’s latest true wireless earbuds, the Galaxy Buds 4 Pro and Galaxy Buds 4, have been claimed by the company to introduce a redesigned fit, upgraded Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) and new AI-powered integrations. According to the company, the Buds 4 Pro features a wider woofer for improved sound output, while the series also brings design changes aimed at better stability and all-day comfort.

Samsung Galaxy Buds 4 series: India pricing and availability

Galaxy Buds 4 Pro

Price: Rs 22,999

Colour: Black, White, Pink

Galaxy Buds 4

Price: Rs 16,999

Colour: Black, White

Samsung Galaxy Buds 4 and 4 Pro are available for pre-order now from the company’s website. According to Samsung India, early delivery starts from March 6 onwards.

ALSO READ: Samsung Galaxy S26 series launched: India pricing, pre-order offers, specs Samsung Galaxy Buds 4 series: Introductory offers If consumers buy Galaxy Buds 4 Pro with any smartphone from the Galaxy S26 series, they can claim a 15 per cent discount on the listed price up to Rs 3,449

If consumers buy Galaxy Buds 4 with any smartphone from the Galaxy S26 series, they can claim a 15 per cent discount on the listed price up to Rs 2,500

Samsung is offering 10 per cent cashback for select bank cards on monthly instalment plans and full swipe Samsung Galaxy Buds 4 series: What’s new Samsung said the Buds 4 series adopts a new “blade” design language. The company claims the earbuds feature smaller heads for a more secure and comfortable fit during extended use. The new design includes a stabilised blade with a metal finish and a defined pinch-control area for adjusting settings. Samsung has also introduced a transparent clamshell-style charging case.

The Buds 4 series introduces deeper AI integration for Galaxy users. Samsung says users can activate AI agents, including Bixby, Google Gemini and Perplexity, through voice controls. The Buds 4 Pro also supports head gesture controls for managing calls and interacting with Bixby hands-free. Samsung says the Galaxy Buds 4 series builds on previous adaptive sound features with upgraded ANC and Adaptive EQ. According to the company, the enhanced ANC is designed to reduce low-frequency background sounds such as engine noise during bus, train or air travel. The system is said to adjust in real time based on wearing conditions and ear shape, applying dynamic ANC algorithms to optimise performance.