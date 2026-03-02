OPPO to launch K14 5G with 7000mAh battery on March 9: What to expect

OPPO is set to expand its K14 series beyond the K14x smartphone that launched last month. The standard K14 model will launch in India on March 9, with a dedicated microsite on the e-commerce platform Flipkart revealing key details of the smartphone. OPPO K14 will feature a 7,000mAh battery with support for 45W wired charging. Additionally, it is expected to sport a prism-style design on the back panel, similar to the OPPO K14x.

OPPO K14 5G: What to expect

ALSO READ: YouTube experiments with AI remix tools for Shorts: Here's what's new According to the images shared by the company, the OPPO K14 5G smartphone will feature a design slightly different from the K14x. The upcoming smartphone will feature a rectangular rear camera module housing a dual rear camera setup, whereas the K14x has vertically aligned sensors positioned separately from the LED flash. The back panel of the OPPO K14 5G appears to carry a geometric textured pattern on the lower half, similar to the K14x.

OPPO hasn’t revealed any other specifications of the K14 other than its battery details. The teaser also shows the device in two colour options — white and dark purple.hasn’t revealed any other specifications of the K14 other than its battery details.

The battery capacity remains the same at 7,000mAh as the K13, but the charging speed has been reduced from 80W to 45W. For reference, the OPPO K13 features a 6.67-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It comes with a 50MP primary camera coupled with a 2MP depth sensor and a 16MP front camera. The smartphone is powered by the Snapdragon 6 Gen 4 chipset. However, a report from 91Mobiles suggested that the upcoming model could be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 chipset.