Monday, March 02, 2026 | 04:32 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Technology / Tech News / OPPO to launch K14 5G with 7000mAh battery on March 9: What to expect

OPPO to launch K14 5G with 7000mAh battery on March 9: What to expect

Soon after the OPPO K14x launch, the company is set to introduce the OPPO K14 5G, featuring a 7,000mAh battery and a prism-inspired design on the back panel

OPPO K14 5G

OPPO K14 5G (Image: OPPO)

Sweta Kumari New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 02 2026 | 4:29 PM IST
Google News
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source

Listen to This Article

OPPO is set to expand its K14 series beyond the K14x smartphone that launched last month. The standard K14 model will launch in India on March 9, with a dedicated microsite on the e-commerce platform Flipkart revealing key details of the smartphone. OPPO K14 will feature a 7,000mAh battery with support for 45W wired charging. Additionally, it is expected to sport a prism-style design on the back panel, similar to the OPPO K14x.

OPPO K14 5G: What to expect

According to the images shared by the company, the OPPO K14 5G smartphone will feature a design slightly different from the K14x. The upcoming smartphone will feature a rectangular rear camera module housing a dual rear camera setup, whereas the K14x has vertically aligned sensors positioned separately from the LED flash. The back panel of the OPPO K14 5G appears to carry a geometric textured pattern on the lower half, similar to the K14x. 
 
 
The teaser also shows the device in two colour options — white and dark purple. OPPO hasn’t revealed any other specifications of the K14 other than its battery details.
   
The battery capacity remains the same at 7,000mAh as the K13, but the charging speed has been reduced from 80W to 45W. For reference, the OPPO K13 features a 6.67-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It comes with a 50MP primary camera coupled with a 2MP depth sensor and a 16MP front camera. The smartphone is powered by the Snapdragon 6 Gen 4 chipset. However, a report from 91Mobiles suggested that the upcoming model could be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 chipset.
 

More From This Section

Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear Elite platform for AI-powered wearable devices

Qualcomm unveils Snapdragon Wear Elite chip for on-device AI on wearables

Apple Watch Ultra 3

Apple may launch Watch Ultra 4 later this year with these upgrades: Details

Honor Robot Phone, Leitzphone by Xiaomi, Motorola Razr Fold

MWC 2026: Honor Robot Phone, Leitzphone, Motorola Razr Fold, more previewed

Artificial Intelligence, AI Technology, IT Sector

RIL, Adani among others pledge $240 bn investment in India at AI Summit

Anthropic

High-risk, high-reward partnerships powering Anthropic's AI expansion

Topics : Oppo smartphone Latest Technology News chinese smartphone industry

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 02 2026 | 4:27 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayCrude Oil PriceStocks to buy todayIran War UpdateGold and Silver Rate todayHoli Holiday 2026West Asia ConflictStock Market HolidayJapan Visa Updates