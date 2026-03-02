YouTube experiments with AI remix tools for Shorts: Here's what's new

YouTube is testing new AI-powered tools for Shorts that will allow creators to remix videos in different ways. According to a Google support page, the company has introduced two new options: “Add object” and “Reimagine” within the Shorts Remix menu. These features are currently being tested with a small group of creators and are limited to English-language users for now. The tools use AI to help transform or enhance Shorts without requiring creators to film entirely new content.

YouTube Shorts: New AI options in theRemix menu

When a creator taps the Remix button on an eligible Short, they may see one of the two new options. The first feature, Add object, allows creators to insert items into a scene from the original Short. This works for clips of up to eight seconds. Users can either choose from suggested prompts or enter their own custom prompts to generate the object they want to add. YouTube said that the idea is to let creators modify a scene without re-shooting the entire video.

The second feature, Reimagine, allows a creator to select a single frame from the original Short and transform it into an entirely new video using AI. Creators can use suggested prompts or write their own. They also have the option to upload up to two reference photos to guide the final output. The company said it may allow users to turn a single frame from a Short into a completely new visual idea.

Original creators credit

YouTube said that, as with other remix tools, any Short created using Add object or Reimagine will link back to the original video in the Shorts player. This is said to ensure that the original creator receives attribution and visibility. Creators who do not want their videos to be used for these AI remixes can opt out through their settings. However, opting out will also prevent their content from being used in traditional remixes. YouTube said it will share more details about wider availability in the future as testing continues.