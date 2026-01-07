Motorola unveils its book-style 'Razr Fold' at CES 2026: Check specs, more

Motorola has unveiled its first book-style foldable smartphone, the Razr Fold, at Consumer Electronics Show 2026. The new device expands the Razr lineup beyond clamshell flip phones and marks Motorola’s entry into the large-format foldable segment. The company showcased the design, displays, camera system, and a few software features but did not share pricing, availability, or full hardware specifications.

Motorola Razr Fold: Details

The Motorola Razr Fold features a book-style foldable design with a conventional smartphone-like form factor when closed. On the outside, the device sports a 6.6-inch external display, allowing it to be used much like a standard candy-bar smartphone without opening the fold.

ALSO READ: Meta's Ray-Ban Display glasses global launch delayed due to supply shortage When unfolded, the Razr Fold reveals an 8.1-inch LTPO inner display with 2K resolution. Motorola says the larger screen is designed to support multitasking through flexible layouts and adaptive interfaces. The phone also supports the Moto Pen Ultra stylus, which can be used for note-taking, drawing, and navigation on the larger display. Motorola is also introducing on-device AI features with the Razr Fold, including Catch Me Up and Next Move. These tools are designed to summarise information and suggest actions based on on-screen content. ALSO READ: Realme 16 Pro series launched alongside Pad 3, Buds Air 8: Price, specs

In terms of cameras, the Razr Fold comes with a triple rear camera setup. This includes a 50MP main camera using a Sony LYTIA sensor, a 50MP ultra-wide camera that also supports macro shots, and a 50MP periscope telephoto camera with 3x optical zoom. Video recording supports Dolby Vision, and Motorola claims improved stabilisation for video capture. For selfies and video calls, the device includes a 32MP camera on the cover display and a 20MP camera on the inner display. Motorola confirmed that the Razr Fold will be available in two colour options — Pantone Blackened Blue and Pantone Lily White. The company said that pricing, availability, and the complete specifications of the device will be revealed at a later date.