Vivo X300 and X300 Pro with MediaTek Dimensity 9500 unveiled: Details here

Chinese smartphone maker Vivo has launched the Vivo X300 series in China, comprising the Vivo X300 and the Vivo X300 Pro. The devices are powered by MediaTek’s latest Dimensity 9500 chipset and run Android 16-based OriginOS 6 out-of-the-box. To get users through the day, the Vivo X300 boasts a 6,040mAh battery and the Vivo X300 Pro packs a 6,510mAh battery. At the moment, the India launch date of the series remains under wraps.
Vivo X300 Pro: Details
The Vivo X300 Pro features a 6.78-inch AMOLED display with a resolution of 2800×1260 pixels and a refresh rate of up to 120Hz. It is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9500 chipset, paired with up to 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM and up to 1TB of UFS 4.1 storage. The smartphone runs on OriginOS 6.
For photography, the device comes equipped with a triple rear camera setup co-engineered with Zeiss, comprising a 50MP main sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS), a 50MP ultra-wide lens, and a 200MP periscope telephoto camera, also with OIS. On the front, it houses a 50MP camera for selfies and video calls.
The Vivo X300 Pro is backed by a 6,510mAh battery supporting 90W flash charging and 40W wireless charging.
Vivo X300 Pro: Specifications
- Display: 6.78 inch AMOLED display, 2800×1260 resolution, HDR 10+, Dolby Vision, up to 120Hz refresh rate, 4500nit peak brightness
- Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 9500
- RAM: 12GB, 16GB LPDDR5X
- Storage: 256GB, 512GB, 1TB UFS 4.1
- OS: OriginOS 6
- Rear camera: 50MP main camera with OIS + 50MP wide-angle camera + 200MP periscope camera with OIS
- Front camera: 50MP
- Battery: 6510mAh
- Charging: 90W flash charging, 40W wireless charging
- Durability: IP68 + IP69
- Thickness: 7.99mm
- Weight: 226g
Vivo X300: Details
The Vivo X300 features a 6.31-inch AMOLED display with a resolution of 2640×1216 pixels and supports up to a 120Hz refresh rate. It is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9500 processor and is available in two RAM variants — 12GB and 16GB of LPDDR5X — along with storage options of 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB based on UFS 4.1 technology. The smartphone runs on Vivo’s OriginOS 6 interface.
In terms of cameras, the Vivo X300 comes equipped with a triple rear setup co-engineered with Zeiss, comprising a 200MP super main camera, a 50MP APO super telephoto lens, and a 50MP ultra-wide-angle lens. On the front, the device houses a 50MP camera for selfies and video calls.
Powering the device is a 6,040mAh battery that supports 90W flash charging and 40W wireless charging for quick and convenient power top-ups.
Vivo X300: Specifications
- Display: 6.31-inch AMOLED display, 2640 x 1216 resolution, HDR 10+, up to 120Hz refresh rate
- Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 9500
- RAM: 12GB, 16GB LPDDR5X
- Storage: 256GB, 512GB, 1TB UFS 4.1
- OS: OriginOS 6
- Rear camera: 200MP Zeiss super main camera + 50MP Zeiss APO super telephoto + 50MP Zeiss super field of view ultra-wide angle
- Front camera: 50MP
- Battery: 6040mAh
- Charging: 90W flash charging, 40W wireless charging
- Durability: IP69 + IP68
- Thickness: 7.95mm
- Weight: 190g