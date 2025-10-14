Tuesday, October 14, 2025 | 11:30 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Technology / Gadgets / Vivo X300 and X300 Pro with MediaTek Dimensity 9500 unveiled: Details here

Vivo X300 and X300 Pro with MediaTek Dimensity 9500 unveiled: Details here

The Vivo X300 series debuts in China with the latest MediaTek Dimensity 9500 SoC, Android 16-based OriginOS 6, and Zeiss-powered triple cameras on both models

Vivo X300 Pro, Vivo X300

Vivo X300 Pro, Vivo X300

Aashish Kumar Shrivastava New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 14 2025 | 11:27 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Chinese smartphone maker Vivo has launched the Vivo X300 series in China, comprising the Vivo X300 and the Vivo X300 Pro. The devices are powered by MediaTek’s latest Dimensity 9500 chipset and run Android 16-based OriginOS 6 out-of-the-box. To get users through the day, the Vivo X300 boasts a 6,040mAh battery and the Vivo X300 Pro packs a 6,510mAh battery. At the moment, the India launch date of the series remains under wraps.

Vivo X300 Pro: Details

The Vivo X300 Pro features a 6.78-inch AMOLED display with a resolution of 2800×1260 pixels and a refresh rate of up to 120Hz. It is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9500 chipset, paired with up to 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM and up to 1TB of UFS 4.1 storage. The smartphone runs on OriginOS 6.
 
 
For photography, the device comes equipped with a triple rear camera setup co-engineered with Zeiss, comprising a 50MP main sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS), a 50MP ultra-wide lens, and a 200MP periscope telephoto camera, also with OIS. On the front, it houses a 50MP camera for selfies and video calls.
 
The Vivo X300 Pro is backed by a 6,510mAh battery supporting 90W flash charging and 40W wireless charging.

Also Read

OriginOS 6 (Source: Vivo China)

Vivo unveils Android 16-based OriginOS 6, India launch set for October 15

Tech Wrap October 7

Tech Wrap Oct 7: Asus ROG Xbox Ally, HMD Touch 4G, Vivo V60e launched

Vivo V60e smartphone

Vivo V60e 5G launched with 200MP camera, 90W charging at Rs 29,999: Specs

Vivo X200 FE

Vivo X300 FE may launch alongside X300, X300 Pro globally: What to expect

MediaTek Dimensity 9500 chip

Oppo, Vivo to launch flagships with MediaTek Dimensity 9500: What to expect

Vivo X300 Pro: Specifications

  • Display: 6.78 inch AMOLED display, 2800×1260 resolution, HDR 10+, Dolby Vision, up to 120Hz refresh rate, 4500nit peak brightness
  • Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 9500
  • RAM: 12GB, 16GB LPDDR5X
  • Storage: 256GB, 512GB, 1TB UFS 4.1
  • OS: OriginOS 6
  • Rear camera: 50MP main camera with OIS + 50MP wide-angle camera + 200MP periscope camera with OIS
  • Front camera: 50MP
  • Battery: 6510mAh
  • Charging: 90W flash charging, 40W wireless charging
  • Durability: IP68 + IP69
  • Thickness: 7.99mm
  • Weight: 226g

Vivo X300: Details

The Vivo X300 features a 6.31-inch AMOLED display with a resolution of 2640×1216 pixels and supports up to a 120Hz refresh rate. It is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9500 processor and is available in two RAM variants — 12GB and 16GB of LPDDR5X — along with storage options of 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB based on UFS 4.1 technology. The smartphone runs on Vivo’s OriginOS 6 interface.
 
In terms of cameras, the Vivo X300 comes equipped with a triple rear setup co-engineered with Zeiss, comprising a 200MP super main camera, a 50MP APO super telephoto lens, and a 50MP ultra-wide-angle lens. On the front, the device houses a 50MP camera for selfies and video calls.
 
Powering the device is a 6,040mAh battery that supports 90W flash charging and 40W wireless charging for quick and convenient power top-ups.

Vivo X300: Specifications

  • Display: 6.31-inch AMOLED display, 2640 x 1216 resolution, HDR 10+, up to 120Hz refresh rate
  • Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 9500
  • RAM: 12GB, 16GB LPDDR5X
  • Storage: 256GB, 512GB, 1TB UFS 4.1
  • OS: OriginOS 6
  • Rear camera: 200MP Zeiss super main camera + 50MP Zeiss APO super telephoto + 50MP Zeiss super field of view ultra-wide angle
  • Front camera: 50MP
  • Battery: 6040mAh
  • Charging: 90W flash charging, 40W wireless charging
  • Durability: IP69 + IP68
  • Thickness: 7.95mm
  • Weight: 190g

More From This Section

Samsung Galaxy M17 5G

Samsung launches Galaxy M17 5G smartphone starting at Rs 12499: Check specs

Realme 15 Pro 5G Game of Thrones limited edition

Realme 15 Pro Game of Thrones limited edition launched: Price, what's new

JBL Tour ONE M3 with SMART Tx

JBL Tour One M3 rivals Sony, Sennheiser in premium headphones market: Price

Sennheiser HDB 630

Sennheiser HDB 630 headphones with focus on hi-res audio launched: Details

HMD Touch 4G

HMD launches Touch 4G 'Hybrid Phone' in India at Rs 3,999: What it offers

Topics : Vivo Chinese smartphones Chinese smartphone

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 14 2025 | 11:26 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayStocks to buy todayQ1 Results TodayGold-Silver Price TodayInfosys Q2 PreviewTop Muhurat PicksMotilal Oswal Sectorial PickUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon