Google's NotebookLM update brings Nano Banana visuals, new formats and more

Google’s NotebookLM is updating its Video Overviews feature with the Nano Banana imaging tool to make document summaries more illustrative. Additionally, users can now choose between two formats, detailed Explainers for in-depth understanding and Briefs for quick summaries. According to the company, the update offers flexibility when reviewing dense or complex documents.
Visual upgrades powered by Nano Banana
According to Google’s blog, the addition of the Nano Banana tool enhances NotebookLM’s visual generation capabilities. The tool creates illustrations that are relevant to the uploaded content, helping transform static summaries into engaging, informative videos. The company stated that these visuals are not only meant to look better but also to help users better retain and understand complex material.
The updated Video Overviews can now appear in one of six artistic styles: Watercolor, Papercraft, Anime, Whiteboard, Retro Print, and Heritage. Each style gives a distinct look to the videos, which allows users to choose how their summaries appear and feel.
Also Read
Two new viewing options
Google is also adding options to how users watch Video Overviews. Instead of a single video style, NotebookLM now offers two distinct formats:
- Explainer: A detailed, structured video to give users a deep understanding of lengthy or complex material.
- Brief: A new, concise video format that delivers the essential takeaways, core ideas from a document in a brief manner.
To create the new video overview:
- Select your sources in NotebookLM and click the “Video Overview” button.
- Click the pencil icon on the Video Overview tile to customise your video.
- Choose the preferred format and visual style for the video.
- Add specific prompts, such as: “Focus only on the cost analysis sections of the business plan.”
- The video is then automatically generated.