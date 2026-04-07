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Google launches Pixel 10a Isai Blue special edition in Japan: What's new

Google introduces Pixel 10a Isai Blue in Japan to mark 10 years of Pixel, featuring a new colour, custom artwork-based UI and themed accessories, priced same as standard variant

Pixel 10a Isai Blue

Pixel 10a Isai Blue (Image: Google)

Sweta Kumari New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 07 2026 | 5:04 PM IST

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Google has launched a special edition of its Pixel 10a smartphone, introducing a new colour called Isai Blue. The new variant marks 10 years of Pixel phones and is currently exclusive to Japan. Along with the new colour, the company has also added custom user interface elements to the software to match the theme.
 
Google launched the Pixel 10a in February this year, powered by the Google Tensor G4 chip and a 5,100mAh battery, similar to the Pixel 9a. The existing colours of Pixel 10a include Lavender, Berry, Fog and Obsidian.

Pixel 10a Isai Blue: What’s new

The special-edition Pixel 10a comes in a new shade called Isai Blue. The name is based on the Japanese word “Isai”, which refers to individuality and uniqueness. According to Google’s official page, this version has been created in collaboration with Heralbony, a creative group that works with artists with disabilities and focuses on expressing diverse perspectives through art and sound. Google said that the idea behind this edition is to reflect individuality and different forms of expression.
 
 
Compared to the regular colour options, Isai Blue features a deeper blue tone and carries a more artistic theme. The device will start shipping on May 20, and it will be available only in Japan. 

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Custom software and design elements
 
Google has also added exclusive software customisations to match the theme. The Japan-only edition comes with special Material You designs, including wallpapers and icon styles based on artwork from artists like Shigaku Mizukami, Midori Kudo and Kaoru Iga. 
Users can choose from nine different design styles. Once selected, app icons and system colours adjust automatically to match the chosen artwork, giving the phone a consistent look.

The special edition also includes some extra accessories:

  • A sticker pack with Pixel-themed letters and designs
  • A blue bumper case that matches the Isai Blue finish
Google Pixel 10a: Specifications
  • Display: 6.3-inch Actua display, peak brightness of 3,000 nits
  • Processor: Google Tensor G4
  • RAM: 8GB
  • Storage: 256GB
  • OS: Android 16
  • Rear camera: 48MP + 13MP ultra-wide
  • Battery: 5,100mAh
  • Charging: 30W wired, 10W wireless
  • Durability: Corning Gorilla Glass 7i, IP68 rated

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Topics : Google apps Latest Technology News Google Pixel Japan

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First Published: Apr 07 2026 | 5:04 PM IST

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