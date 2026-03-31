Lava Bold N2 Pro with 5000mAh battery launched at Rs 7,999: Check specs

The Lava Bold N2 Pro will be available on Flipkart starting April 6.

According to the company, the Lava Bold N2 Pro features a 6.75-inch HD+ display with a notch and a 120Hz refresh rate. The smartphone is powered by the UNISOC T7250 chipset paired with 4GB RAM and 128GB internal storage.

For photography, the device includes a 50MP AI rear camera and an 8MP front camera for selfies and video calls. Lava said that the camera setup is designed for basic everyday photography needs.

The smartphone packs a 5,000mAh battery with support for Type-C charging, including 10W charging and 18W charging support. On the durability front, the device comes with an IP54 rating, offering protection against dust and light splashes.