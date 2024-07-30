Realme 13 Pro series, Watch S2, Buds T310 launched in India: Price, specs

Realme on July 30 launched the Realme 13 Pro series 5G smartphones in India. Alongside, the Chinese smartphone brand launched the Realme Watch S2 smartwatch and Realme Buds T310 wireless earbuds. The smartphones debuted with its first set of artificial intelligence features, which are focused on enhancing the imaging experience. Here is all you need to know about Realme’s new devices:

Realme 13 Pro Series 5G: Models and pricing Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Realme 13 Pro+ 5G 8GB RAM + 256GB storage: Rs 29,999 12GB RAM + 256GB storage: Rs 31,999 12GB RAM + 512GB storage: Rs 33,999

Colours: Monet Gold and Emerald Green

Realme 13 Pro 5G

8GB RAM + 128GB storage: Rs 23,999

8GB RAM + 256GB storage: Rs 25,999

12GB RAM + 512GB storage: 28,999

Colours: Monet Gold, Monet Purple and Emerald Green

The Realme 13 Pro series goes on an early bird sale on July 30 from 6 pm to 10 pm on Realme’s official website and e-commerce platform Flipkart. Pre-booking starts from July 31, 12 AM on the official website and Flipkart. The smartphones go on sale from August 6.

Realme Watch S2: Price and colours

Price: Rs 4,499

Colour: Metallic Grey, Midnight Black & Ocean Silver

Realme Buds T310: Price and colours

Price: Rs 2,199

Colour: Monet Purple, Vibrant Black, and Agile White

The Realme Watch S2 and Realme Buds T310 go on sale from August 5, 12 PM on Realme official website and Flipkart with cash benefits up to Rs 500 and Rs 300, respectively.

Realme 13 Pro+ 5G: Specifications

The Realme 13 Pro+ 5G is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 2. It sports a 6.7-inch fullHD AMOLED display of 120Hz refresh rate. The smartphone packs a 5,200mAh battery and comes with 80W charger. For imaging, the smartphone sports a 50MP (Sony LYT-701) main sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS), paired with a 50MP periscope telephoto camera for 3x optical zoom, and 8MP ultra-wide-angle camera. On the front, the phone sports a 32MP camera sensor.

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 2

RAM: 8GB and 12GB

Storage: 256GB and 512GB

Rear camera: 50MP primary (Sony LYT-701) OIS + 50MP telephoto (Sony LYT-600) sensor for 3x optical zoom + 8MP ultra-wide-angle

Front camera: 32MP

Battery: 5,200mAh

Charging: 80W SUPERVOOC wired

OS: Android 14-based Realme UI 5.0

Realme 13 Pro 5G: Specifications

The Realme 13 Pro 5G is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 5G. It sports a 6.7-inch OLED display of 120Hz refresh rate. The smartphone has a dual-camera system on the rear, featuring a 50MP (Sony LYT-600) sensor with OIS and an 8MP ultra-wide-angle sensor. On the front, the phone has a 32MP camera sensor.

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 2

Rear camera: 50MP Primary (Sony LYT-600) (OIS) + 8MP ultra-wide-angle

Front camera: 32MP

Battery: 5200mAh

Charging: 45W SUPERVOOC wired

OS: Android 14-based Realme UI 5.0

Realme Watch S2: Details

The Realme Watch S2 sports a 1.43-inch AMOLED display of up to 60FPS. It boasts IP68 dust and water resistance rating. Realme said that the watch is equipped with a “Super AI Engine” for heart rate monitoring, blood oxygen monitoring, and pressure monitoring for health assessment. Realme also said that the Watch S2 offers a battery life of up to 20 days.

Realme Buds T310: Details

The Realme Buds T310 supports hybrid noise cancellation up to 46dB. The Buds are equipped with a 12.4mm dynamic bass driver and offer a 360-degree spatial audio effect. Realme has claimed that the earbuds offer a total playback time of up to 40 hours. The charging case has a capacity of 480mAh, while each earbud holds 58mAh.