Xiaomi's Redmi Note 15 Pro series to be launched on Jan 29: What to expect

Xiaomi is set to launch the Redmi Note 15 Pro series in India on January 29, with the smartphones already up for pre-booking via Amazon ahead of the official launch

Redmi Note 15 Pro series

Redmi Note 15 Pro series (Image: Redmi)

Sweta Kumari New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jan 29 2026 | 10:38 AM IST

Xiaomi is set to launch the Redmi Note 15 Pro series in India on January 29. The lineup will include two models: the Redmi Note 15 Pro and the Redmi Note 15 Pro Plus. Xiaomi has already confirmed some key specifications ahead of the launch and stocked the device up for pre-booking on the e-commerce platform Amazon India. The Chinese smartphone brand has confirmed that the smartphones will feature a 200MP MasterPixel camera with HDR support and will use its “Redmi Titan structure” technology to improve durability.
 
The standard Redmi Note 15 smartphone launched in India earlier this month, while both Pro models have already made their global debut, and are set to arrive in India now.
 

Redmi Note 15 Pro series: Launch details

  • Date: January 29
  • Time: 11:00 am (IST)

Redmi Note 15 Pro series: What we know so far

 
According to Xiaomi, Redmi Note 15 Pro series smartphones will sport a 6.83-inch AMOLED display with up to 3,200 nits of peak brightness. The display will also come with TUV certification for eye care and Hydro Touch 2.0 technology for better touch response when using the phone with wet hands. 
 
As per the company, at least one model in the Redmi Note 15 Pro series will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 chipset and will come with 12GB of RAM. The smartphone is confirmed to feature a 200MP MasterPixel camera with optical image stabilisation (OIS), HDR+ support, and support for 4K video recording.

Xiaomi has confirmed that the Redmi Note 15 series will come with IP66, IP68, IP69, and IP69K certifications for dust and water resistance, along with protection from Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2. The lineup will also use the company’s “Redmi Titan structure,” which Xiaomi claims delivers up to 10 times greater impact resistance.
 
The Redmi Note 15 Pro series will pack a 6,500mAh battery with support for 100W wired fast charging and 22.5W reverse charging. Redmi said the battery is designed to last up to five years. The smartphones will also support several AI-powered features, including AI Writing, AI Speech Recognition, and AI Interpreter. 

Redmi Note 15 Pro: Expected specifications

  • Display: 6.83-inch, 1.5K AMOLED, up to 120 Hz refresh rate
  • Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 7400-Ultra
  • Rear camera: 200MP camera
  • Front camera: 20MP
  • Battery: 6,580mAh
  • Protection: Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2
  • Durability: IP66 / IP68 / IP69 / IP69K 

Redmi Note 15 Pro Plus: Expected specifications

  • Display: 6.83-inch, 1.5K AMOLED, 3200nits peak brightness
  • Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 4
  • Rear camera: 200MP camera
  • Front camera: 32MP
  • Battery: 6,500mAh with 
  • Charging: 100W, 22.5W reverse charging
  • Protection: Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2
  • Durability: IP66 / IP68 / IP69 / IP69K dust and water resistance

First Published: Jan 29 2026 | 10:37 AM IST

