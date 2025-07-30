Wednesday, July 30, 2025 | 01:54 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Acer Nitro Lite 16 with 13th Gen Intel chip, Nvidia RTX 4050 GPU launched

The Acer Nitro Lite 16 laptop, powered by up to a 13th Gen Intel Core i7 processor, is now available for purchase starting at Rs 69,999

Aashish Kumar Shrivastava New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 30 2025 | 1:48 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Taiwanese PC maker Acer has expanded its portfolio in India with the launch of the Nitro Lite 16 series. The Acer Nitro Lite 16 features a 16-inch IPS display with a (1920 x 1200) WUXGA resolution and supports a refresh rate of up to 180Hz. It is powered by up to a 13th Gen Intel Core i7-13620H processor and can be configured with up to an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4050 GPU. It boasts a 53Wh battery and comes bundled with a 100W USB-C charger.

Acer Nitro Lite 16: Price and availability

  • Price: Rs 69,999 onwards
Colour: White
 
The Acer Nitro Lite 16 is now available for purchase across Acer online and offline stores, and ecommerce platforms like Amazon and Flipkart. 
 

Acer Nitro Lite 16: Details

The Acer Nitro Lite 16 sports a 16-inch IPS display with a 16:10 aspect ratio and WUXGA (1920x1200) resolution. It boasts a refresh rate of up to 180Hz and offers full sRGB coverage. The laptop includes a built-in webcam with a privacy shutter.
 
It is powered by up to a 13th Gen Intel Core i7-13620H processor and can be configured with up to an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4050 GPU. It supports DLSS 3, ray tracing, and includes a MUX switch for performance optimisation. The device can be configured in up to 24GB DDR5 RAM and up to 1TB of PCIe Gen 4 SSD storage.
 
It is powered by a 53Wh battery and comes with a 100W USB-C type charger. It features a dedicated Copilot key on the keyboard, which doubles up as dedicated key to access Acer AI tools too. The laptop measures 22.9mm in thickness and weighs 1.95 kg. 

Acer Nitro Lite 16: Specifications

  • Display: 16-inch IPS display, WUXGA (1920 x 1200) resolution, up to 180Hz frame rate
  • Processor: Up to Intel Core i7-13620H
  • Graphics: Up to NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4050
  • RAM: Up to 24GB DDR5
  • Storage: Up to 1TB PCIe Gen 4 SSD
  • Battery: 53Wh
  • Charging: 100W USB-C
  • Connectivity: Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.0 or higher, Gigabit Ethernet, HDMI 2.1, USB-C, USB 3.2 Gen 2
  • Weight: 1.95 kg

First Published: Jul 30 2025 | 1:48 PM IST

