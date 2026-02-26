Thursday, February 26, 2026 | 11:59 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Technology / Tech News / Samsung Galaxy S26 expands Gemini-powered Android features: What's new

Samsung Galaxy S26 expands Gemini-powered Android features: What's new

At the Samsung Galaxy S26 series launch, Google showcased new Gemini-powered Android features, including an upgraded Circle to Search, agentic task automation and more

Samsung Galaxy S26 expands Gemini-powered Android feature

Samsung Galaxy S26 expands Gemini-powered Android feature (Image: Google)

Sweta Kumari New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Feb 26 2026 | 11:54 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Samsung hosted its Galaxy Unpacked 2026 event on February 25, where it unveiled the Samsung Galaxy S26 series. At the launch, Samsung, in collaboration with Google, announced a fresh set of Android features focused on expanding Gemini-powered AI tools. These updates are rolling out with the Galaxy S26 lineup, while Google also confirmed that select features will be available on its Pixel 10 and Pixel 10 Pro models. The new additions include the ability to search for multiple on-screen items with Circle to Search, agentic capabilities in Gemini that can manage certain multi-step tasks and enhanced scam detection for phone calls.
 

Gemini can now automate multi-step tasks

According to Google, the new automation feature is designed to let users pass certain everyday tasks, such as ordering groceries and food, to Gemini instead of switching between apps and completing them manually. However, the feature is still in its early stages, and what Gemini can currently manage is limited. Google mentioned that the beta version will initially work with select apps in the food delivery, grocery and rideshare categories. Google noted that it is “introducing early stage developer capabilities that bridge the gap between your apps and agentic apps and personalised assistants, such as Google Gemini”.
 
According to Google, when users activate the feature, Gemini works in the background while the phone remains fully usable. Users can send messages or check emails as the system carries out the requested task. Progress updates appear in notifications, allowing users to monitor activity in real time, step in if needed, or stop the task altogether.
 
For now, the automation feature will only be available through the Gemini app on specific devices, including the Pixel 10, Pixel 10 Pro and Samsung Galaxy S26 series. At launch, it will be limited to users in the US and South Korea.
 

Also Read

Samsung Galaxy S26 Series

Samsung Galaxy S26 series launched: India pricing, pre-order offers, specs

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra's Privacy Display comparison with Galaxy S26 and Galaxy S26 Plus

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra hogs limelight with series exclusive upgrades

Emkay Global on IT sector

AI fears overdone? Emkay turns 'Overweight' on IT, adds Infosys, HCL Tech

Nirmala Sitharaman, Union Minister for Finance and Corporate Affairs; and Pralhad Joshi, Union Minister for New & Renewable Energy and Consumer Affairs, Food & Public Distribution | Photos: Kamlesh Pednekar & Priyanka Parashar

Business Standard Manthan 2026: Global flux drives new growth conversation

Shekhar Kapur, Filmmaker (Photo: Priyanka Parashar)

In India, AI will rise from the bottom of the pyramid: Shekhar Kapur

Updated Circle to Search

Google has also upgraded Circle to Search with a new “Find the Look” experience. Instead of identifying just one object, users can now circle the subject and search for multiple items at once. The tool uses the Gemini 3 AI model to recognise and segment each object, perform simultaneous searches, and compile richer results that link out to relevant information and visuals from across the web.
 
This means users can explore everything visible in a photo, whether it is different species of fish, pieces of furniture in a room, or parts of an outfit, without having to tap or search for each item separately. In supported regions, the feature even integrates virtual try-on options directly from Circle to Search, letting users visualise how items might look on them without leaving the app.
 
Initially available on devices like the Samsung Galaxy S26 series and Pixel 10, Google said this multi-item search experience will roll out to more Android devices over time.

Improved scam detection

 
Google is now using on-device intelligence to add proactive scam protection during phone calls. Powered by its on-device Gemini model, Google’s advanced Scam Detection feature is available directly within the Samsung Phone app on Galaxy S26 devices.
 
According to Google, if the system detects a call that appears suspicious, users will receive an instant audio and vibration alert. Google noted that all Scam Detection analysis is processed entirely on the device to maintain privacy. The feature is also automatically disabled for numbers saved in a user’s contacts. The feature is already available on select Google Pixel devices and is now expanding to Samsung’s flagship smartphones.
 

More From This Section

perplexity

All about 'Perplexity Computer', the new multi-model digital worker system

Deepseek

DeepSeek withholds latest AI model V4 from US chipmakers including Nvidia

Nvidia

Nvidia's latest sales forecast fails to excite investors amid AI concerns

Artificial Intelligence, AI Technology, IT Sector

Indian IT firms need to step up, take clients forward in AI world: Expertspremium

Tech Wrap February 25

Tech Wrap Feb 25: Xiaomi 17 series, YouTube Premium Lite, Instagram TV app

Topics : Artificial intelligence Samsung Galaxy Latest Technology News Android

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 26 2026 | 11:54 AM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayClean MAx Enviro IPO AllotmentGold-Silver Price TodayMark Carney India VisitPerplexity ComputerAmitabh Kant BS ManthanSamsung Galaxy S26 Series LaunchedThe Bluff OTT ReleasePersonal Finance