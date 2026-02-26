Samsung Galaxy S26 expands Gemini-powered Android features: What's new

Samsung hosted its Galaxy Unpacked 2026 event on February 25, where it unveiled the Samsung Galaxy S26 series . At the launch, Samsung, in collaboration with Google, announced a fresh set of Android features focused on expanding Gemini-powered AI tools. These updates are rolling out with the Galaxy S26 lineup, while Google also confirmed that select features will be available on its Pixel 10 and Pixel 10 Pro models. The new additions include the ability to search for multiple on-screen items with Circle to Search, agentic capabilities in Gemini that can manage certain multi-step tasks and enhanced scam detection for phone calls.

Gemini can now automate multi-step tasks

According to Google, the new automation feature is designed to let users pass certain everyday tasks, such as ordering groceries and food, to Gemini instead of switching between apps and completing them manually. However, the feature is still in its early stages, and what Gemini can currently manage is limited. Google mentioned that the beta version will initially work with select apps in the food delivery, grocery and rideshare categories. Google noted that it is “introducing early stage developer capabilities that bridge the gap between your apps and agentic apps and personalised assistants, such as Google Gemini”.

According to Google, when users activate the feature, Gemini works in the background while the phone remains fully usable. Users can send messages or check emails as the system carries out the requested task. Progress updates appear in notifications, allowing users to monitor activity in real time, step in if needed, or stop the task altogether.

For now, the automation feature will only be available through the Gemini app on specific devices, including the Pixel 10, Pixel 10 Pro and Samsung Galaxy S26 series. At launch, it will be limited to users in the US and South Korea.

Updated Circle to Search

Google has also upgraded Circle to Search with a new “Find the Look” experience. Instead of identifying just one object, users can now circle the subject and search for multiple items at once. The tool uses the Gemini 3 AI model to recognise and segment each object, perform simultaneous searches, and compile richer results that link out to relevant information and visuals from across the web.

This means users can explore everything visible in a photo, whether it is different species of fish, pieces of furniture in a room, or parts of an outfit, without having to tap or search for each item separately. In supported regions, the feature even integrates virtual try-on options directly from Circle to Search, letting users visualise how items might look on them without leaving the app.

Initially available on devices like the Samsung Galaxy S26 series and Pixel 10, Google said this multi-item search experience will roll out to more Android devices over time.

Improved scam detection

Google is now using on-device intelligence to add proactive scam protection during phone calls. Powered by its on-device Gemini model, Google’s advanced Scam Detection feature is available directly within the Samsung Phone app on Galaxy S26 devices.

According to Google, if the system detects a call that appears suspicious, users will receive an instant audio and vibration alert. Google noted that all Scam Detection analysis is processed entirely on the device to maintain privacy. The feature is also automatically disabled for numbers saved in a user’s contacts. The feature is already available on select Google Pixel devices and is now expanding to Samsung’s flagship smartphones.