Amazfit Active 2 Square smartwatch launched in India: Check price, specs

Amazfit has launched the Amazfit Active 2 Square smartwatch in India, ahead of the upcoming Prime Day sale. The smartwatch features a 1.75-inch AMOLED display with sapphire glass protection and boasts up to 2,000 nits of peak brightness and a battery that is claimed to offer up to ten days of usage on a single charge.
Amazfit Active 2 Square smartwatch: Price in India and availability
- Price: Rs 25,999
Amazfit has announced a special launch price for the Active 2 Square smartwatch, bringing down the price by fifty per cent. During the Amazon Prime Day sale period, between July 12 and 14, the Amazfit Active 2 Square can be purchased for Rs 12,999.
Early access to the sale starts July 10 for Amazon Prime members. The smartwatch will be available to purchase on the ecommerce platform Amazon, and select online along with offline retail stores.
Amazfit Active 2 Square smartwatch: Details
The Amazfit Active 2 Square sports a 1.75-inch AMOLED display with sapphire glass protection and a stainless steel frame. It includes an ambient light sensor to auto-adjust screen brightness and offers up to 2,000 nits peak brightness.
For health and wellness tracking, the watch uses the latest BioTracker 6.0 PPG sensor with dual-LED and 5PD configuration for improved accuracy. It offers advanced metrics such as Daily Readiness Scores and HRV-based recovery tracking. The watch also supports female-specific health insights through the Wild.AI app, which tracks menstrual and hormonal cycles for users seeking deeper wellness data. Sensors like a barometer, accelerometer, and gyroscope contribute to more precise activity and movement tracking.
The smartwatch comes with over 160 sports modes, including a HYROX Race Mode and a smart strength training feature with automatic rep, set, and rest detection. The Amazfit Active 2 Square is also equipped with GPS navigation powered by five satellite systems and supports offline maps with turn-by-turn directions via on-screen or voice prompts.
Smart features include Zepp Flow, Amazfit’s voice-based assistant, which enables hands-free voice commands. Android users can also respond to incoming messages directly from the watch, either by typing on an on-screen keyboard or using voice input for speech-to-text replies. In addition, the watch offers calendar access, alarm controls, and real-time notification alerts, making it useful for day-to-day productivity. According to Amazfit, the battery life can last for up to ten days with typical use.