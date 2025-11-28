Apple's second retail store in NCR coming up in Noida on December 11

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?
Apple has announced that it will open its first retail store in Noida on December 11, marking the company’s latest retail expansion in India. The new Apple Noida store will be located inside DLF Mall of India and will serve as the second Apple retail outlet in the National Capital Region (NCR) after Apple Saket in New Delhi.
Apple Noida opening: Details
- Date: December 11
- Time: 1:00 PM
- Location: DLF Mall of India
Announcing the date, Apple said, “This opening marks another milestone in Apple’s ongoing retail expansion in the country, bringing customers in Noida new ways to explore and buy Apple products, and experience Apple’s exceptional service in person.”
The barricade for the upcoming Apple Noida store was revealed this morning, showcasing a design inspired by peacock feathers. This theme echoes Apple’s previous India store launches, including this September’s Apple Hebbal in Bengaluru and Apple Koregaon Park in Pune, both of which featured similar artwork.
Also Read
Apple said that at the Noida store, customers will be able to explore its latest hardware lineup, including the iPhone 17 series and the new M5-powered iPad Pro and MacBook Pro 14-inch, try new features hands-on, and get support from Specialists, Creatives, Geniuses, and dedicated Business teams. Apple said that it will also host Today at Apple sessions at the upcoming store.
Ahead of the opening, Apple has released exclusive Apple Noida wallpapers and curated a new Apple Music playlist which it said is themed around sounds associated with the city.
The Noida store launch is part of Apple’s broader retail growth strategy in India. Apple previously announced that it is working on four additional retail stores across Mumbai, Delhi-NCR, Bengaluru and Pune. With the Bengaluru and Pune stores now operational, Apple Noida becomes the third new store to open from this expansion phase.
Reports also indicate that Apple has leased space in the Oberoi Sky City Mall in Borivali, Mumbai, which is expected to become the company’s second retail location in the city.