Sennheiser Momentum 5, True Wireless 5 launched in India: Price, features

Sennheiser has launched the Momentum 5 Wireless headphones and Momentum True Wireless 5 earbuds in India, with both models featuring user-replaceable batteries. The over-ear Momentum 5 Wireless offers up to 57 hours of battery life, while the Momentum True Wireless 5 offers up to 40 hours with its charging case. Both models also support adaptive noise cancellation and Dolby Atmos with head tracking.

Price and availability

Momentum 5 Wireless headphones: Rs 39,990

Momentum True Wireless 5: Rs 29,990

Both models are now available for pre-orders in India through Sennheiser's website, online platforms and offline retail outlets. Customers pre-ordering the headphones can receive a Sennheiser BTD 600 Bluetooth USB dongle at no extra cost.

Both devices will go on sale beginning October 1. The Momentum 5 Wireless is available in Black and Denim, with White, Bronze and Lavender variants coming later. The Momentum True Wireless 5 is available in Graphite, Cream, Copper, Denim and Lavender. Momentum 5 Wireless: What's new The Momentum 5 Wireless has 42mm dynamic drivers and supports Hi-Res Audio, Snapdragon Sound and aptX Lossless. It also supports Dolby Atmos spatial audio with head tracking. The headphones use an eight-microphone hybrid adaptive ANC system, with four microphones on each side for noise reduction and calls. Sennheiser says the new ANC system provides up to three times stronger midrange noise suppression than the Momentum 4 Wireless.

ALSO READ: Mivi One 5G debuts in India with Snapdragon chip, starts at Rs 14,999 The main hardware change is the 700mAh user-replaceable battery. The headphones can deliver up to 57 hours of playback with ANC enabled, according to Sennheiser. A 10-minute charge provides up to seven hours of playback, while a full charge takes around two hours. The ear pads are also user-replaceable. The headphones support Bluetooth 5.4 and codecs including SBC, AAC, aptX, aptX HD, aptX Adaptive and aptX Lossless. There is also USB-C connectivity and a 3.5mm audio connection. The Momentum 5 Wireless weighs around 290g and comes with a carrying case, USB-C cable and audio cable inside the box.

Momentum True Wireless 5: What's new The Momentum True Wireless 5 uses Sennheiser's 7mm TrueResponse dynamic transducers and supports high-resolution audio up to 24-bit/96kHz. It supports Bluetooth 6.0, aptX Adaptive and aptX Lossless. The earbuds use Hybrid Adaptive ANC, along with an automatic anti-wind mode and Natural Transparency. Each earbud has four microphones, including a bone-conduction microphone, with AI and beamforming used for noise reduction and voice calls. ALSO READ: Beats 360 headphones with modular cups, headband launched: What's new The True Wireless 5 also brings replaceable batteries to both the earbuds and the charging case. Each earbud has a 72mAh battery, while the case uses a 760mAh cell. Sennheiser rates the earbuds for up to 12 hours of playback with ANC off, up to six hours with ANC on, and up to 40 hours with the charging case. The battery replacement tool is included in the box.