After iPhone, Adobe brings Premiere mobile video editing app to Android

Adobe has expanded its Premiere mobile video-editing app to Android, nearly a year after launching it on iPhone . The app is available for free through the Google Play Store and brings professional-style editing tools, including a multi-track timeline, frame-accurate editing, 4K video export and AI-powered audio and creative features, to compatible Android devices.

The Android launch broadens Adobe's mobile video-editing offering beyond Apple's ecosystem, putting Premiere in competition with mobile-first editing apps such as CapCut and VN. Adobe first introduced Premiere on iPhone in September 2025, positioning it as a mobile extension of its professional video-editing platform.

Adobe Premiere on Android: What it offers

According to Adobe , The Android version is designed for creators who want to edit videos directly on their phones. Adobe says the app is available on devices running Android 13 or later with at least 5GB of RAM.

The company noted that the Premiere mobile puts more creative control in the hands of users, with tools designed to deliver cleaner audio and more precise editing directly from a smartphone.

Enhance Audio helps users deal with challenges of recording on the go, eliminating unwanted background noise. Users can reduce distracting sounds and improve the clarity of interviews, voiceovers and other recordings, without having to redo a take or spend additional time fixing the audio.

For precise editing, frame-accurate editing allows users to make cuts at specific moments. This can be useful when timing a reaction, matching a cut to music or trimming footage to a precise point.

ALSO READ: OpenAI agent breached Australian govt website in July: PM Anthony Albanese The multi-track timeline brings video, music, text, effects and other elements together in one workspace. As per the company, this gives creators greater control over how different elements are layered and how the final video comes together.

Key features include:

4K editing and export: The app supports editing and exporting videos at up to 4K resolution.

Templates: Users can start projects with creator-made templates or customise their own.

Creative assets: The app includes effects, transitions, music and other assets from Adobe Stock, along with users' own files and extracted audio.

AI-powered tools: Firefly features include Generative Fill, Image-to-Video and Generate Sound Effects.

No watermark and no ads: Adobe says the mobile editing experience does not include ads or watermarks and does not force users to log in or upgrade.

The core editing tools are free, while Adobe offers upgrades for additional generative credits and storage.

How the Android app compares with iPhone

The Android launch follows Premiere's iPhone debut in September 2025. At launch, the iPhone version offered a multi-track timeline, 4K HDR editing, speed controls, motion effects, animated captions, background removal, AI-powered audio tools and Firefly-powered generative features.

At the core editing level, the Android and iPhone versions offer broadly similar capabilities. Both are built around multi-track editing, precise trimming, audio enhancement, creative assets, AI tools and high-resolution video export.

The main difference at launch is the desktop workflow. Adobe's iPhone version allows users to send projects to Premiere Pro on desktop for further editing. On Android, Adobe lists continued editing on Premiere desktop as a feature that is coming soon, rather than a currently available capability.

AI features built into Premiere mobile

AI is a significant part of Adobe's mobile strategy. On Android, creators can use Firefly-powered tools to generate assets rather than relying entirely on footage captured with a camera.

The app includes:

Generative Fill

Image-to-Video

Generate Sound Effects

Enhance Audio

These tools sit alongside conventional editing functions rather than replacing them. A creator can, for example, clean up recorded audio, generate a sound effect or create an asset and then place it within the multi-track editing timeline.

The iPhone version similarly incorporated Enhance Speech, Generative Sound Effects and Firefly-powered tools for generating stickers, expanding backgrounds and converting images into short video sequences.

What is coming next

ALSO READ: YouTube brings Amazon product tagging to affiliate programme in India Adobe mentioned that several features are still in development for the Android version. These include Adobe Fonts, enhanced captions, keyframes, cropping, beat detection and continued editing on Premiere desktop.

Availability

Adobe Premiere mobile is now available through the Google Play Store for compatible Android devices running Android 13 or later and equipped with at least 5GB of RAM. The basic app is free, with paid upgrades available for additional generative AI credits and cloud storage.