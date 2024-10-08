Business Standard
EA's Codemasters is bringing Grid Legends video game to Android and iPhones

The Grid Legends Deluxe Edition video game is now available for pre-orders on both the Apple App Store and Google Play Store for Rs 999

Harsh Shivam
Last Updated : Oct 08 2024 | 1:28 PM IST

Electronic Arts (EA)-owned Codemasters, the developers of the F1 series video games, is bringing its Grid Legends racing game to select iPhones, iPads, and Android devices. Initially launched for consoles and PCs in 2022, Grid Legends is now available on smaller screens as the Deluxe Edition, packed with all released downloadable content (DLC). Additionally, the game will offer native gamepad and controller support on both Android and iOS, alongside touch and tilt controls.

Grid Legends Deluxe Edition: Price and availability

The Grid Legends Deluxe Edition video game is now available for pre-orders on both the Apple App Store and Google Play Store for Rs 999. Although the company has not listed an exact release date, the game’s listing page on the App Store states that it is expected to be available from December 17.
 

Grid Legends Deluxe Edition: Compatible devices

Codemasters has stated that it has restricted the game on devices incapable of running it to a satisfactory standard, limiting availability to select iPhones, iPads, and Android devices.

For Android, the game will be available for smartphones powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 and Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chips.

The iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro models will be able to run the game, while all iPhones from the iPhone 14 series or later are supported. Additionally, iPad Air and iPad Pro models with the M1 chip or later will be able to run the Grid Legends Deluxe Edition.

Grid Legends Deluxe Edition: Details

The developer stated that the Grid Legends Deluxe Edition will offer an immersive motorsport experience on smartphones, featuring touch and tilt controls as well as native support for gamepad controllers.

Players can choose vehicles from multiple segments, including prototype GTs, hypercars, open-wheelers, and trucks, to compete in circuit racing, elimination events, and time trials. There is also a story mode called “Driven to Glory” and a “Legends” career mode. Players can customise their own race events using the “Race Creator” mode. The smartphone version of the game will include all additional DLCs released by the developer, including Classic Carnage, Drift, and Endurance modes.
In the console and PC version of Grid Legends, the developer allows cross-platform functionality, enabling users to engage in multiplayer modes irrespective of their platform. While the company is offering a full-game experience on smartphones, cross-platform multiplayer support has not yet been confirmed.

First Published: Oct 08 2024 | 1:28 PM IST

